Egg-stravagent ways to serve up eggs to your little ones

While it is recommended to only introduce egg yolks slowly into your baby’s diet from 6 months onwards, as they get older, you can introduce the whole egg so they too can benefit from the nutrition.

For the creative parent, we share two fun ways to serve up eggs to your kid.

Cloud eggs

You’ll need: 4 eggs or however many egg clouds you want to make.

To make: Preheat your oven to 180 deg. Crack and separate the egg yolk from the white of the egg. This can also be a fun activity to do with your child.

Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form using an electric mixer and sprinkle with seasoning (optional).

Line a baking tray with baking paper and spoon the whipped egg whites into cloud shapes on the lined tray. Using a spoon create an indentation in the centre of each one where the yolk will go once baked. Bake for 5 minutes. Carefully place the egg yolks into the indentations and return to the oven and bake for a further 3 to 4 minutes.

Emoji eggs

You’ll need: 5 eggs, 2 Tbsp milk, pinch of pepper, cherry tomatoes (sliced), red, yellow and/or green peppers (cut into strips), black olives, ¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese.

To make: Whisk eggs, milk and pepper in small bowl. Heat a pan over medium-low heat and pour in egg mixture forming a thin layer omelette and cook covered without stirring, until just set for around 7 to 10 minutes. Slide omelette onto a cutting board and allow to cool. Cut four circles out of omelette using a round cookie cutter. Create your emojis using the raw ingredients. The cherry tomatoes can be cut into heart shaped eyes or a half-moon mouth. The peppers can form eye brows or made into a smile. The olives make cool eyes and the grated cheese works well for hair. Leftover bits of omelette can be used as well.

Article by Megan Brett.