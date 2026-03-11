Never take your kidneys for granted

Healthy kidneys are a blessing many of us take for granted. A pharmacist from South Africa’s first national courier pharmacy shares what everyone needs to know about protecting their kidney function and how kidney disease is managed for those affected.

“Our kidneys clean our blood, removing toxins and excess fluid, and turn this waste into urine. But that’s just the start; they also support red blood cell production, produce hormones and balance our electrolyte levels.

“Although we may not be aware of it, our kidneys also help keep our bones healthy and assist in regulating our blood pressure,” says pharmacist Tlangelani Siwele of Medipost Pharmacy.

But kidney disease, or even kidney failure, can strike unexpectedly. “There are usually no warning symptoms that the person would be able to notice until their kidney damage is significant. Symptoms of advanced kidney disease are often vague, including frequently feeling tired, swollen feet or ankles, reduced urine volume or frequency, nausea or reduced concentration. Both acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease can be life-threatening without medical care,” she says.

“Acute kidney injury or failure that occurs suddenly, for instance when the body is fighting a severe infection due to dehydration or a blockage, may be reversible. Chronic kidney disease, on the other hand, is a lifelong condition unless the person receives a kidney transplant,” Siwele explains.

“Actions taken now to protect and preserve kidney function can make an enormous difference for years to come. A proactive approach is vital for early detection and management of kidney disease and the conditions that are closely associated with it,” says Siwele.

“Kidney problems often start with chronic diseases such as diabetes, meaning elevated blood sugar levels, and hypertension, which is prolonged, uncontrolled high blood pressure. Even if you feel healthy, it’s important to have regular checks for these conditions because they too can be silent,” she says.

“If you have a family history of chronic kidney disease or heart disease, these are additional risk factors that indicate we should be extra cautious. Always make your doctor aware of your family medical history and discuss which screenings may be appropriate for your personal kidney health risk factors.

“Keeping chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension well controlled and sticking to your treatment if you are diagnosed with kidney disease can really make a difference to your life in future. At Medipost Pharmacy, we understand that living with any chronic condition can be daunting at times, and we are here to help you manage your condition and protect your wellbeing,” she says.

With a personal touch and a commitment to the highest medication safety standards, Medipost Pharmacy strives to take the hassle out of living with a chronic condition by making prescribed medication as accessible as possible through free delivery and convenient collection points.

“Together with a healthy lifestyle and keeping to the dietary guidelines recommended for your condition, it’s often possible to prevent or delay the worsening of kidney health to end-stage renal failure, where the person would have to have dialysis several times a week to artificially perform the work of the kidneys.”

“Anyone with compromised kidney health should be sure to check with their doctor or pharmacist before taking any new medication. Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as vitamins or herbal supplements, should not be taken by people with reduced kidney function as they could be harmful,” she says.

Dialysis units countrywide rely on Medipost Pharmacy’s dedicated renal team for deliveries of health supplies and chronic medications required by patients on dialysis, as well as pre-transplant treatment.

“Some people with kidney failure have the lifechanging opportunity to have a kidney transplant, which usually means they will no longer need dialysis. For this procedure to be successful, the person needs to take immunosuppressant and infection control medications that enable their bodies to accept the new kidney,” she explains.

In addition to dispensing these medications for home delivery and providing clinical support to patients, Medipost Pharmacy’s Special Meds department works directly with medical schemes and healthcare providers to make sure claims are processed correctly. One less thing to worry about when you’re trying to focus on your health.

“Too often, people are not aware of the hard work our kidneys do until their kidney function is threatened. Prevention through awareness is always preferable, but as dedicated pharmacists, we are here to support our patients at every stage of kidney disease, too,” Siwele concludes.

How you can protect your kidneys

Siwele’s top tips for keeping kidneys healthy:

1. Hydrate: Drink six to eight glasses of water daily to aid the kidneys’ function. Dehydration causes extensive damage to the kidneys’ internal systems, in turn affecting the entire body.

2. What’s up, doc? Discuss your family history and health screenings with your doctor. Review medicines that may be placing additional strain on your kidneys and try alternatives where possible.

3. Healthy lifestyle: Reduce alcohol, processed foods, salty foods and sugary drinks, and avoid smoking. Strive for a balanced diet with fruit, vegetables, carbohydrates and select proteins or fats. Keep active with simple exercises like walking or dancing to increase your step count.

4. Manage your risk factors: Work with your healthcare team to keep your blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control, maintain a healthy weight and manage stress to help support kidney health.

