Orchard and blooms

A colour world rooted in abundance, growth and everyday joy!

As life becomes increasingly fast-paced and digitally mediated, there is a growing desire to reconnect with the rhythms of nature and the comfort of familiar, sensory experiences.

Lush, generous and full of life.

Orchard + Blooms is a colour world inspired by the sensory richness of fruit markets, garden centres and flourishing outdoor spaces.

It celebrates abundance in all its forms … think ripened produce, layered foliage and sun-warmed petals. It’s a palette that brings vitality indoors through expressive, organic colour, and is one of the four colour worlds within the Plascon Colour Forecast 2026, sitting alongside Butter + Sky, Land + Sea, and Fashion + Candy.

Orchard + Blooms is the most overtly organic of the four worlds, drawing from the colours we associate with nourishment and growth … peach and orange blossoms, olive-green leaves, deep terracotta and the rich tones of fruit at peak ripeness. The result … a palette that feels grounded yet joyful.

The curated colours include Chocolate Delight, Hudson, Spanish Brocade, Swazi, Wanda, Good Day Sunshine, and Just Terracotta … together, they create a layered story of warmth, richness and renewal, and encourage a sense of generosity and ease, echoing the feeling of gathering, sharing and living well.

Used tonally, they create grounded, enveloping environments, while paired with lighter accents, they bring a fresh, uplifting quality that feels distinctly contemporary.

Orchard + Blooms lends itself to interiors where energy and connection are key … kitchens, dining rooms, living areas and creative spaces.

The colours are expressive without being overwhelming, earthy without feeling rustic, and vibrant without tipping into excess. They encourage layering, whether colour with colour or texture with texture, and invite homeowners to trust their intuition when building a palette that feels personal.

The shades are all drawn from Plascon’s existing colour library and can be tinted in your choice of Plascon coating.

Content by: plasconcolour.co.za

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