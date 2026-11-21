The Springboks secured a losing bonus point in Dublin on Saturday night to book their place in the Nations Championship final next week.

The Boks lost 20-17 to Ireland but will contest the decider of the inaugural competition after finishing top of the southern hemisphere standings.

England’s 37-12 victory over the All Blacks in London meant South Africa needed to pick up just one log point at the Aviva Stadium.

The world champions now wait to learn whether the English or France – who can still finish top of the northern hemisphere standings with a bonus-point win over Argentina in Saturday’s final match of the penultimate round – will be their opponents at Twickenham next Sunday.

However, the Boks have an injury concern in fullback Damian Willemse, who limped off in the 26th minute and was replaced by Canan Moodie.

The build-up to Saturday’s clash in the Irish capital was headlined by Rassie Erasmus’s six-match suspension by World Rugby over his comments on match officiating in the Boks’ defeat by Les Bleus last week.

Erasmus hosted an online watchalong of the action from his hotel.

"If we step it up, I think we'll be in this match" 🗣️



Coach Rassie gives his analysis of the first half at the Aviva 🏉



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Also, Bok lock Ruan Nortjé withdrew on Friday due to a niggle, with Franco Mostert starting alongside the returning Eben Etzebeth in the second row.

Ireland’s loose-forward injuries and the form of hooker Rónan Kelleher saw head coach Andy Farrell name captain Dan Sheehan, back from concussion, at No 8.

First-half tries keep Boks in touch

The hosts took a 17-10 lead into half-time after scoring three tries to the visitors’ one in an entertaining first 40 minutes.

The Boks opened the scoring via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty, but the Irish hit back with right winger Robert Baloucoune crossing twice, either side of Kelleher’s score on the hooter.

Flyhalf Sam Prendergast missed the conversion of Baloucoune’s second effort, but added the extras to Kelleher’s touchdown.

Morné van den Berg kept the Boks in touch with a close-range try after sustained scrum pressure, converted by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

A massive scrum from the Boks and Morné van den Berg pops out for the try 🏉💥



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Second-half drama and late cards

South Africa had a try disallowed soon after the restart, with Moodie adjudged by the Television Match Official (TMO) to have been in touch while stretching over the line in the tackle out wide.

The TMO rules that Moodie was in touch and the try is chalked off❌



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Prendergast extended Ireland’s advantage by three from the kicking tee in the 54th minute, before Malcolm Marx crashed over and Feinberg-Mngomezulu split the uprights for the crucial score as the match entered the final quarter.

Dan Sheehan with a dangerous croc roll ↕️ Marco van Staden with a late dive



Both are given yellow cards 🟨🟨



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Both teams finished the encounter with 14 men after Sheehan and replacement Marco van Staden were yellow carded for foul play – Sheehan for a croc roll on Van Staden, who retaliated by diving in recklessly at the breakdown.

Ireland tries: Robert Baloucoune (2), Rónan Kelleher. Conversion: Sam Prendergast. Penalty: Prendergast.

Springboks tries: Morné van den Berg, Malcolm Marx. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.