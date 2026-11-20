Four years ago, Oudtshoorn elite athlete Vussi Marenene (46) was training for his first Ironman 70.3 when an accident left him with quadriplegia, reports Oudtshoorn Courant.

On Sunday 22 November, Marenene will take on his first Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay as part of a team of para-athletes.

Marenene will join Mossel Bay runner Johannes Brits and George swimmer Jed van Roon-Gifford to form Team Bayethe Icons, representing the Bayethe Multisport Academy.

The Oudtshoorn para-athlete will take on the 90km cycling leg of the triathlon.

Marenene, who was an elite athlete before the accident, said he knew he would return to sport after the incident but expected it to take a few years. However, just six months after the crash, he was already back in training.

“It is great to be back doing what I love. It keeps me going,” he said.

In fact, Marenene recently completed the 1 000km Handcycling Epic from Gaborone to Kasane in Botswana, returning to Oudtshoorn about two weeks ago.

Now he is ready to tackle his first Ironman 70.3, which will also be the last 70.3 event to be held in Mossel Bay.

“I am definitely prepared. I feel really strong, but I know the route is challenging because there is a lot of elevation to contend with,” he said.

After completing this milestone, he will continue training in pursuit of his dream of competing at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Marenene emphasised that although his journey has not been easy, it has been beautiful, especially with his wife and children by his side.

“When one door closes, another opens,” he said.

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