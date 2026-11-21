Pretoria could host the 2027 SA Rugby Youth Weeks, with Pretoria Boys’ High School earmarked for both the U18 Craven Week and U18 Girls Week, and Loftus Versfeld touted to stage the U18 Academy Week, according to a reliable source.

The proposed two-venue split in the capital aligns with SA Rugby’s preparations for the 2027 youth tournament calendar, which the governing body confirmed will feature an inclusive FNB U18 Week incorporating both boys’ and girls’ competitions.

Approached for comment, SA Rugby declined to confirm the venues ahead of formal sign-off, stating that its vetting process is still underway.

“We are currently in our due diligence process, and venues are yet to be confirmed,” SA Rugby GM of corporate affairs Andy Colquhoun said in response to written queries, adding that it aims to make an official announcement before the end of the year.

Final local proposals are still being wrapped up

Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss confirmed that union GM Jaco Dames and the local high schools’ rugby association are finalising the local hosting arrangements before submitting a final recommendation.

“They will likely make a final recommendation shortly,” Strauss said.

The venue developments follow recent uncertainty in school rugby circles regarding the status and backing of the FNB U18 Girls Week ahead of the 2027 season.

However, SA Rugby dismissed suggestions that the tournament had lost official support or would be discontinued, insisting the competition remains firmly in its plans.

“Incorrect. The Girls Week remains very much part of SA Rugby’s planning,” Colquhoun said.

He added that planning for next year’s FNB Youth Weeks includes an FNB U18 Week that would include both boys and girls. “The Girls Week falls under the auspices of the FNB Youth Weeks [and] the girls’ tournament is scheduled to continue as planned.”

Colquhoun also confirmed that tournament formats for next year’s youth weeks will remain unchanged.

Hosting the U18 Craven Week and U18 Girls Week together at one venue would mirror this year’s model at Grey High School in Gqeberha, where both tournaments were staged concurrently from July 6 to 11.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.