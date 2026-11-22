Every kilometre keeps her nephew’s memory alive.

From local parkruns to a four-day challenge in the Swartberg Mountains, the 57-year-old Tonia Schofield is running with a purpose: remembering Troy and raising awareness of the disease that claimed his life, reports George Herald.

Troy Schofield, affectionately known as ‘Troysta’, died from bacterial meningitis on August 1 2024, aged 18. He fell ill after a hockey game in Knysna on July 30 and died within 48 hours.

This young trail runner loved the outdoors, particularly the Outeniqua Mountains. Now his aunt is finding purpose on the trails he loved.

Since taking part in the MUT Challenge in May, Tonia has continued entering events in his honour.

“Every event and every kilometre is a chance to keep Troy’s memory alive and to get people talking about bacterial meningitis,” she said.

Taking on the mountains

Her biggest challenge so far has been completing the Dryland Traverse.

“Running 70km over four days in the Swartberg Mountains tested my endurance and mental strength, and reminded me that we are often capable of far more than we think.”

Since May, she has also taken part in Saturday parkruns, GTR sessions, the McDonald’s to McDonald’s run, the Palm Tyre Run, the UTCT/Mount Co trail event and two half-marathons.

Joining the Southern Summits ladies’ trail group, led by Colleen Browne, has introduced Tonia to new friends and routes.

Her efforts continue a family commitment to remembering Troy through his love of running. George Herald previously reported that his family established the annual Troysta Run after his death to honour his memory and raise awareness of bacterial meningitis.

More kilometres ahead

Tonia is now working towards her next major goal – the MUT Marathon in May 2027.

Tonia Schofield after completing the Dryland Traverse. Photo: Oakpics

As part of her preparation, she plans to tackle the 28km For the Trails run, organised by MUT by UTMB, on December 20. On January 3, 2027, she plans to take part in the Red Men Trail Run, one of Troy’s favourite ways to start the year.

“At 57, I’m not slowing down,” she said.

Alongside raising awareness, she hopes her journey encourages others to take on challenges of their own.

“You don’t have to be a professional athlete to set yourself a challenge. It’s never too late to start. Sometimes you just have to take that first step.”

She thanked the George community, fellow runners and running groups for their encouragement, saying even a kind word had helped her along the way.

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