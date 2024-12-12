Home security tips for the holidays

The holiday season is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and well-deserved vacations. However, it’s also a peak period for home burglaries as criminals often take advantage of empty houses and distracted homeowners. Protecting your home during this time is essential to ensure a stress-free holiday.

“Investing in security features not only provides peace of mind and protects your loved ones and belongings, but it can also increase your home’s overall value. Buyers today prioritise safety, and a well-secured home with modern systems can be a strong selling point when listing your home,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

To help homeowners keep their properties safe this holiday season, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares a few security tips.

Make Your Home Look Occupied

An empty home is an easy target for burglars. Use timers on lights, TVs, and radios to create the illusion that someone is home. Smart home systems allow you to control your lights and appliances remotely, adding an extra layer of convenience and security. Outdoor lighting can also deter intruders by eliminating dark corners and entry points. Install motion-activated lights around your home’s perimeter and ensure pathways and entryways are well-lit.

Secure Doors and Windows

Ensure all doors and windows are locked before leaving the house, even if you’re just stepping out briefly. Install deadbolts on exterior doors, add security gates, and burglar bars to windows. As a bonus, these kinds of fixed security installations will also boost the home’s resale value.

Check your security system

Before heading into the holiday season, it’s crucial to ensure your security system is fully functional. Test all components, including motion detectors, cameras, alarms, and any smart features such as remote monitoring or app notifications. Replace weak batteries in wireless devices and verify that all sensors are securely attached to doors and windows. Cut back any plants that could block visibility of the cameras or accidentally trip the alarm sensors.

Make sure you are accurately insured

Even with the best security measures in place, it’s wise to ensure your homeowner’s insurance is up-to-date. Take an inventory of your belongings and keep records, including photos, for easier claims in case of theft or damage.

By taking these simple yet effective precautions, you can enjoy the festive season with greater peace of mind. “Whether you’re celebrating at home or traveling, securing your property will ensure your holidays remain joyful and worry-free. Stay safe, and happy holidays,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson