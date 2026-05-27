Bedfordview learners selected for World Rowing U19 Championships

The St Andrew’s School for Girls proudly announced that four learners were selected to represent Rowing South Africa at the 2026 World Rowing U19 Championships.

According to Bedfordview Edenvale News, Jade Burnand, Gabrielle Manson, Robyn Moore and Nyakallo Sebapalo were selected for these championships, which will take place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from August 6 to 9.

School marketer Brandon Townsend said the selection followed months of hard work and dedication after the SA Schools Championship in March, with the girls training consistently in preparation for the National Selection Regatta that was held on May 8 and 9.

The school also congratulated the head of rowing, Jamie Croly, who was selected as a coach for the national team.

Head of rowing at St Andrew’s Girls, Jamie Croly, has been selected as a coach for the national team. Photo: Supplied

“This outstanding achievement reflects the strength of the St Andrew’s rowing programme, and the entire school community wishes the athletes and coaching staff every success as they prepare to represent South Africa on the world stage,” Townsend said.

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