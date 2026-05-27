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Bedfordview learners selected for World Rowing U19 Championships

Months of dedicated training have paid off for four Ekurhuleni rowers who will represent South Africa in Bulgaria.

10 hours ago
Naidine Sibanda 1 minute read
Four school girls
Nyakallo Sebapalo, Robyn Moore, Jade Burnand and Gabrielle Manson will take part in the 2026 U19 World Rowing Championships. Photo: Supplied

The St Andrew’s School for Girls proudly announced that four learners were selected to represent Rowing South Africa at the 2026 World Rowing U19 Championships.

According to Bedfordview Edenvale News, Jade Burnand, Gabrielle Manson, Robyn Moore and Nyakallo Sebapalo were selected for these championships, which will take place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from August 6 to 9.

School marketer Brandon Townsend said the selection followed months of hard work and dedication after the SA Schools Championship in March, with the girls training consistently in preparation for the National Selection Regatta that was held on May 8 and 9.

The school also congratulated the head of rowing, Jamie Croly, who was selected as a coach for the national team.

Head of rowing at St Andrew’s Girls, Jamie Croly, has been selected as a coach for the national team. Photo: Supplied

“This outstanding achievement reflects the strength of the St Andrew’s rowing programme, and the entire school community wishes the athletes and coaching staff every success as they prepare to represent South Africa on the world stage,” Townsend said.

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10 hours ago
Naidine Sibanda 1 minute read

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Naidine Sibanda

Naidine Sibanda is Bedfordview and Edenvale News’ senior journalist. A University of Johannesburg journalism graduate, she began her career with TEACH South Africa before moving into community reporting at Caxton’s Rosebank Killarney Gazette, where she rose to senior journalist and earned recognition in the FCJ Awards. She also worked as communications officer for the James and Ethel Gray Park Foundation. Passionate about amplifying community voices, Naidine looks forward to highlighting both challenges and achievements in Bedfordview and Edenvale areas.

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