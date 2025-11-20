Can Black Friday discounts influence home improvement spending?

Since its introduction to the local market in 2012, South African consumers have increasingly leveraged Black Friday promotions to purchase items they might not ordinarily buy, or afford, during the rest of the year. While Black Friday has been traditionally dominated by fashion and electronics retailers, there is room for growing consumer spend across a wider range of categories, including home improvement products.

According to Statistics South Africa’s retail trade sales statistical release for December 2024, total retail sales for November reached R138.6b – R12.2b more than the prior year. Within that, consumers spent R5.432b on household furniture, appliances, and equipment, and R10.297b on hardware, paint, and glass. These figures can in part demonstrate the influence of Black Friday can have on home investment decisions in South Africa.

“Black Friday isn’t just a one-day flash sale; for many South African homeowners it’s becoming a strategic moment to upgrade or maintain their properties when the value of retail goods is more appealing,” says Adrian Goslett, regional director and CEO of REMAX Southern Africa.

Whether it’s buying that energy-efficient appliance or giving your walls a fresh coat of paint ahead of the festive season, the timing of November promotions gives homeowners the opportunity to act when budgets are under pressure.

“For those who can find the genuinely good deals and special offers, Black Friday can represent an opportunity to add long-term value to your home while making financially smart choices,” says Goslett.

Ultimately, if the Black Friday deals become more popular within the home improvement space, this could reflect a shift toward more intentional and value-conscious shopping where South Africans view Black Friday as not simply a time to buy things, but as an opportunity to invest in improving their homes.

For those who would like to add value to their homes but don’t know where to start, Goslett suggests setting up a chat with a local agent. “As area experts, real estate agents will know what buyers find appealing in certain areas and can provide invaluable suggestions as to what should be renovated or changed,” he concludes.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams