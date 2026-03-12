Buyers, tenants flock to Jozi’s suburbs

Johannesburg’s eastern and southern suburbs have become a primary engine for housing accessibility, recording over R24b in transactions last year as buyers flock to these value-for-money suburbs. With more than half of all sales below R1.2m, the area offers an unbeatable combination of affordable entry points and established family infrastructure.

Xenel Pretorius, head of operations for Seeff branches in these areas, notes that while the region offers exceptional value, there is a diverse choice of property options to suit every budget, from entry-level units to luxury homes in secure estates.

According to Lightstone data, about 52.6% of properties sold were below R1mi, 32.14% between R1m and R2m, and 13.3% were priced over R2m. This accessibility has made the region a haven for first-time buyers, accounting for over 51% of the market, among the highest in the country.

Boksburg and Benoni are stand-out areas for affordability for entry level and family buyers with 75% of all current listings in Boksburg and 65% in Benoni priced below R1.5m. Seeff agent Talutha Van Tonder highlights these as “hot spots,” offering affordable family living and access to quality schools without “big-city” price tags.

First-time buyers are finding significant value in suburbs like Crystal Park (Benoni) and Sunward Park and Parkrand/Boksburg South (Boksburg), which are ideal for starter homes in the R800,000 to R1.4m range.

In the R1.4m to R2.5m price bracket, suburbs such as Rynfield and Farrarmere/Northmead (Benoni) and Beyers Park (Boksburg) offer good family homes with proximity to established schools and amenities.

Local business growth and infrastructure upgrades, such as the N12 and proximity to OR Tambo, continue to draw residents. She also notes a trend of “reverse semigration,” with buyers who previously left for the Cape now returning due to more accessible housing and rental prices. While average price growth was a modest 2-4% last year, Van Tonder expects this to improve this year, especially if further interest rate cuts occur.

She says the rental market is also buzzing with low vacancies, especially for family homes, as people return for the affordability. Landlords who price fairly get good tenants fast, with the R6,000 to R15,000 range offering the best potential. The market is investor-friendly right now, but the property should be well-maintained to avoid long vacancies, tenants properly screened, and escalations tied to inflation for the best outcomes.

The Alberton area also mirrors this affordability, with 60% of Alberton listings priced under R1.5m. Seeff agent Esther Ndhlovu points to convenient access to central Johannesburg as a major benefit. The most active price band remains between R750,000 and R1.5m.

Winchester Hills and Ridgeway attract first-time buyers with units priced between R600,000 and R1.3m (mostly apartments and townhouses), while Oakdene also offers great affordability, including houses up to R1.5m. Family buyers can also find great value homes in Kibler Park (R1.4m average), Oakdene (R1.87m average), and Winchester Hills (R1.9m average).

Also popular are lifestyle estates such as Thaba-Eco offering units from R800,000 to R1.7m and featuring walking trails, padel courts, a training science gym, and skating. Luxury buyers are also drawn to the Eye of Africa Golf and Residential Estate (average price R4.1m) offering resort-style living, a driving range, 24-hour security, stunning views, and great accessibility to major roads and commercial nodes. Meyersdal Nature Estate is another popular option for upper-income buyers, priced from R2.9m to over R11m.

Despite economic challenges, prices in some of these southern pockets ticked up by 8.5% last year due to high demand. She, however, warns that slow decision-making can mean missing out due to high demand.

