Affordable charm as Wellington still delivers good value

The Boland town of Wellington is increasingly popular with home buyers and, although property prices have increased, there is still good value to be had.

“The Wellington wine route – with the growing number of small private cellars like Uplands, Andreas, Mont du Toit, Imbuko, Diemersfontein and Doolhof – has had a significant positive influence on the town ambience,” says Surina du Toit, Pam Golding Properties area manager for Wellington, Paarl and Franschhoek.

“Over the past decade, Wellington has evolved from a traditional agricultural town into a sought-after lifestyle destination shaped by an expanding wine identity, landscape and outdoor living culture.”

Wellington is just 45 minutes from Cape Town, and only a short drive from other popular Boland towns like Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch.

Doctors, dentists and other medical professionals are all available in Wellington while hospitals are close by in Paarl, Stellenbosch and Durbanville. The schools in Wellington are popular with family buyers along with those in nearby Boland towns. The Old Tannery, a new shopping venue in a series of restored historic buildings, offers an enticing selection of boutique shops and a number of further shopping facilities are in the approval stages.

According to the latest Lightstone figures, the Wellington property market consists of close to 10 000 homes. Almost 20% are in estates and 94% of all properties in the town are freehold.

A remarkable 63% of homeowners have owned their properties for 11 or more years, which is an unusually high percentage, indicative of the appeal and stability of the town, says du Toit.

Although currently 76% of homeowners in Wellington are over 50 with approximately 40% retirees, she says there is a clear influx of younger people with 62% of buyers over the past year either middle-aged or young adults.

“Recent buyers have been relocating from Paarl, other areas in South Africa and also from Europe,” says du Toit.

According to Lightstone, the median sales price of freehold homes has soared over the past two years and vacant plots over the past five years.

From March 2025 to February 2026, 18 new freehold homes in estates were sold with an average sales price of R2.02m. However, the sales included four properties with an average price of R4.6m. Eight new vacant plots were sold, seven of which are in estates.

According to recent deeds office statistics, there has been a clear shift in sales activity to higher price bands – notably toward the R3m to R6m price range.

“The most popular price ranges are R2m to R6m, but all stock sells here at present, even in the higher price brackets. We also have a number of farms for sale and are very low on housing stock in the town,” says du Toit.

“That said, property prices in Wellington are still slightly lower than in neighbouring towns like Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, offering real value. The combination of natural beauty, excellent value for money and attractive property options makes Wellington a compelling choice for home buyers in all stages of life.”

Du Toit adds that lifestyle farms in and around Wellington are seeing a noticeable rise in interest, as buyers look beyond the traditionally saturated markets of Franschhoek, Paarl and Stellenbosch. With limited availability in these areas, purchasers, both local and international, are casting their nets wider in search of space, authenticity and value.

“Farms positioned within a convenient 90-minute radius of Cape Town are emerging as a compelling alternative, offering a balance of rural tranquillity and accessibility. This shift is being further supported by a growing awareness of the region’s offering, with a number of standout farms such as Andreas, De Compagnie, Dunstone, and Jacaranda gaining international recognition.

“Wellington’s inclusion on the Wine Route has played a meaningful role in elevating its profile, drawing increased tourism and, in turn, a more diverse buyer pool. Interest from Europe, the United States, Gauteng, and beyond reflects a broader appetite for lifestyle-driven investments that combine agricultural potential with a sense of place. Within this landscape, the Bovlei area stands out. In particular, its location, natural beauty, and established farming heritage continue to make it one of the most sought-after enclaves for those looking to invest in a lifestyle farm with long-term appeal,” says du Toit.

Issued by Gaye de Villiers on behalf of Pam Golding Properties