Cape Town homeowner makes R70 000 selling old household items to fund renovation

When a Cape Town content creator bought a dated 1970s house in the city’s southern suburbs, she saw the potential beneath its tired finishes. All it needed was money and creativity.

Tracy, who asked that her surname not be used to protect her privacy, funded some of the renovations by selling items from the old house on Facebook Marketplace, making R70 000 in the process.

“I learnt from previous renovations that things you’re taking out often still have value. If I didn’t sell them, someone else probably would,” she says.

Tracy, who owns health and wellness brand Orthease, lives with her husband, four children, two dogs, a kitten and a pride of wild peacocks. They wanted more space, a generous garden and a home that would make indoor-outdoor living part of everyday life.

The house was dated but had good bones. She could see how they could transform it without changing the roofline or extending, decisions that helped keep costs under control.

Photo: Supplied

One person’s old kitchen is another’s bargain

Tracy started listing items on Marketplace three months before demolition began, letting buyers pay deposits to reserve items and pick them up when the time came.

The biggest surprise was the old kitchen. “It had yellow melamine countertops and cupboard doors falling off. I felt I deserved a medal for living with it for three years,” she laughs.

Yet someone was happy to pay for it and remove it. The old built-in cupboards, baths and toilets also sold quickly.

Tracy also shops second-hand and has found great bargains. Two of her three bathroom vanities began life as vintage furniture before she refurbished them and fitted quartz tops. When new vanities were quoted at more than R30 000, repurposing furniture offered a much more affordable alternative.

Tracy also found a second-hand Smeg gas stove for R8 000 after nearly buying a new one for R25 000. She paid R8 000 to buy and refurbish a vintage crockery cabinet, compared with a R50 000 quote for a new one. She even found designer tiles for roughly a tenth of their retail price.

Her strategy is to know what you want, check regularly and move quickly when the right item appears.

Photo: Supplied

Pinterest, spreadsheets and AI

Tracy’s approach to renovation is to research, plan and figure things out as she goes.

The day they bought the house, she created a Pinterest board for each room and saved pictures that caught her eye. Over time, she noticed recurring themes: Neutral colours, a modern farmhouse feel and a relaxed mix of old and new.

AI also helped her visualise different finishes and furniture in the spaces.

Naturally organised, Tracy loves a spreadsheet almost as much as a good bargain. When comparing three building quotes, she worked through the details to establish what each builder included, allowing her to compare them fairly.

Her advice to anyone renovating is to research suppliers properly, speak to previous customers and keep money aside for surprises. Those tempting little ‘while we’re at it’ extras can add up surprisingly quickly.

Change that brings joy every day

One of Tracy’s favourite transformations was opening up the kitchen, living and dining areas and incorporating the awkward front courtyard into the house.

The project required a substantial structural beam, but the result was worth it. She can now cook while chatting to family and friends gathered around the kitchen island, with a view stretching through to the garden and pool.

“It gives me joy every day,” she says.

For anyone staring at a dated house and wondering where to begin, Tracy suggests making a must-have and nice-to-have list. Focus on the changes that will make everyday life easier and bring you joy.

Her biggest budget rule is to have a plan before spending, even if the renovation happens in stages. Working with existing walls and plumbing where possible can save money. She says DIY isn’t always cheaper if mistakes mean paying to redo the work.

Photo: Supplied

Sharing the journey

A self-proclaimed ‘proper homebody’, Tracy began documenting the renovation on her Instagram account, Home with Tracy, to inspire her followers to try something themselves. Although she loves seeing what others do with their homes, she finds it frustrating when people share beautiful spaces without identifying the suppliers or paint colours. And because a home is never truly finished, there will always be another project, discovery or idea to share.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.