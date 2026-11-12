Motoring

MG cuts ZS Pro entry price by nearly R70 000

A new manual derivative joins the compact SUV line-up as the brand expands its South African portfolio.

1 hour ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 1 minute read
The MG ZS Pro 1.5T in Luxury guise. Photo: Michel Bega

More shots have been fired in the local SUV price war with MG recently making the ZS Pro almost R70 000 more affordable than before, reports the Citizen.

The introduction of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual transmission to the compact SUV range means that the cheapest model derivative now costs R328 900. This makes owning an MG ZS Pro in Comfort guise R68 700 cheaper than before.

A CVT model has also been introduced alongside the three-pedal 1.5-litre free-breathing derivative. At R344 900, this model is also substantially less than the two 1.5-litre turbo CVT derivatives. These models are priced at R397 600 for the Comfort and R431 500 for the Luxury.

Manual MG ZS Pro

The new 1.5-litre mill produces 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels. The five-speed manual is the first three-pedal SUV the Chinese-owned British brand has introduced to Mzansi.

The engine also serves on the ZS range. The ZS is the Pro’s predecessor and while it has been discontinued elsewhere, it is offered alongside its successor locally. The ZS, which starts at R289 900, is gradually being phased out, creating the gap for the cheaper ZS Pro.

MG claims that the ZS Pro manual will sip 6.4 litres per 100km and the CVT 6.9L/100km.

By comparison, the blown 1.5-litre engine makes 125kW/275Nm. Only offered in CVT, its fuel economy is 6.9L/100km.

Like the turbocharged models, the naturally aspirated ZS Pro’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

Big plans

MG has big plans for Mzansi, including the introduction of bakkies to its local portfolio. Apart from the ZS and ZS Pro, the brand’s local stable also includes the MG3 hatchback, the HS large SUV and the all-electric Cyberster sports car.

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1 hour ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 1 minute read

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Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

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