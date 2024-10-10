How teachers can support students with ADHD

ADHD can make it difficult for students to focus, stay organised, and control their impulses, which can impact their learning. Fortunately, there are straightforward strategies teachers can use to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for students with ADHD.

Establish a structured routine

Children with ADHD often struggle with unpredictability, so having a clear, consistent routine can be incredibly helpful. Teachers should outline the daily schedule and clearly communicate what’s expected. Visual aids like charts, schedules, and timers can help guide students through the day, making transitions between activities smoother and reducing anxiety.

Offer flexible seating

Allowing students with ADHD to choose seating options that help them focus can make a big difference. Some may benefit from sitting at the front of the class, where they’re less likely to be distracted. Others might do better with flexible seating options, such as stability balls or standing desks, which allow for movement and help them stay engaged.

Break tasks into manageable chunks

Large assignments can be overwhelming for students with ADHD, so it’s helpful to break tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. Teachers can also provide short, clear instructions for each step, which helps students stay on track. Regularly reviewing what was covered in previous lessons before moving on can also reinforce learning.

Incorporate movement breaks

Students with ADHD often have a lot of energy and may find it hard to sit still for long periods. Incorporating short movement breaks throughout the day can help them release energy and refocus. Even simple activities like standing up, stretching, or walking around the classroom can be beneficial.

Use visual and hands-on learning

Students with ADHD often benefit from visual and hands-on learning methods. Teachers can use diagrams, charts, and other visual aids to make lessons more engaging. Activities that involve physical movement or hands-on participation can also help these students stay focused and absorb the material better.

Provide immediate and positive feedback

Children with ADHD respond well to immediate and positive feedback. Teachers should recognize and praise students for their efforts and achievements, no matter how small. This can boost their confidence and encourage them to keep trying. It’s also important to give constructive feedback in a way that’s supportive rather than critical.

Personalise support and accommodations

Each child with ADHD is unique, so personalized support is key. Teachers should observe what works best for each student and adjust their approach accordingly. This might include offering extra time to complete tasks, allowing movement breaks, or providing additional help with organization.

Encourage self-regulation skills

As students with ADHD mature, teaching them self-regulation skills becomes essential. Techniques like deep breathing, mindfulness, and using phrases like “stop-think-go” can help students manage their impulses and emotions. These strategies should be practiced regularly and reinforced by the teacher.

Foster a supportive classroom environment

Creating a classroom culture that’s understanding and accepting of ADHD is crucial. Teachers should educate the entire class about ADHD in a way that fosters empathy and reduces stigma. Encouraging peer support and promoting social-emotional learning can help students with ADHD feel more included and valued.

Conclusion

By implementing these simple strategies, teachers can make a significant difference in the lives of students with ADHD. With the right support, these children can thrive in the classroom and develop the skills they need to succeed both academically and socially. For more information, visit Bellavista School’s website.

Article supplied By Alison Scott – Executive Principal at Bellavista School