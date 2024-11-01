A parent’s guide to exam prep

As exam season approaches, many parents find themselves wondering how to best support their child, as it can be anxiety provoking for everyone.

It is important to remember our children feed off our own anxieties, so remind yourself to speak positively and realistically about the learning process. Encourage positive self-talk and affirmations to build their confidence, reminding them that it’s normal to feel nervous and that mistakes are a part of learning. Here are a few strategies to help navigate this period more effectively:

Create a Study Schedule

One of the most effective ways to reduce anxiety is to establish a structured study schedule. Work with your child to map out a plan that includes time for each subject, many movement breaks, revision and testing sessions. Make sure to incorporate flexibility into the schedule to account for unexpected events or changes in focus.

Provide a Suitable Study Environment

A conducive study environment is crucial for concentration. Help your child find a quiet, comfortable space free from distractions. A well-organized study area can boost motivation and productivity.

Encourage Active Learning Techniques

Passive reading can be less effective than active engagement with the material. Encourage your child to use techniques such as summarizing notes, creating flashcards and mnemonics. These methods can enhance understanding and retention, making study sessions more effective. Get your child to teach you learnt concepts, as we know from research, that when you are able to communicate what you have learnt, then material has been internalised deeply and is well-understood.

Promote Healthy Habits

Stress and fatigue can impede your child’s ability to study effectively. Encourage them to maintain a balanced diet, get plenty of sleep, and engage in regular physical activity. Even simple practices like taking short breaks to stretch or go for a walk can help refresh their minds and improve focus.

Practice Past Papers and Test Often

Familiarity with the exam format can reduce anxiety. Help your child find past exam papers or sample questions to practice. This not only helps them understand the types of questions they might face but also allows them to time their responses, simulating actual exam conditions. Research shows that over-learning is not nearly as beneficial as learning and then testing and testing often. This has been proven to aid in retention to a far higher degree.

Stay Involved, but Give Space

While it’s important to be supportive, it’s equally vital to give your child space to study independently. Check in regularly to see how they are doing, but avoid hovering or micromanaging.

Celebrate Efforts, Not Just Achievements

Finally, celebrate the hard work and effort your child puts into their preparation, regardless of the outcome. This can help maintain motivation and reinforce a growth mindset.

Conclusion

Supporting your child through exam preparation doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By creating a structured study plan, fostering a positive environment, and encouraging healthy habits, you can play a pivotal role in their success. Together, you can turn exam preparation into a productive and less stressful experience. For more information, please visit www.bellavista.org.za

Article supplied by Karen Archer: Deputy Principal and Director at Bellavista SHARE