In October 2024, the Bellavista team had the privilege of attending the European Dyslexia and Dyscalculia Association Conference in Athens, Greece. It was an enriching experience to listen to leading experts and connect with like-minded colleagues.

They returned with fresh insights from the latest research, affirming that the professional development training offered through Bellavista S.H.A.R.E. is not only evidence-based but also aligned with best practices. This affirmation fuels our commitment to share our knowledge beyond our immediate community, in the hope of making a meaningful impact on education and contributing to a brighter future for our country.

One of the keynote sessions focused on the social and emotional adjustments of individuals with learning difficulties—an area often overshadowed by a more immediate focus on addressing specific learning weaknesses. Research by Livingston et al. (2018) and McArthur et al. (2022) reveals that children with specific learning difficulties consistently exhibit vulnerable social and emotional profiles. These vulnerabilities can include lower levels of social engagement, diminished academic performance, higher school dropout rates, antisocial behaviours, and mental health challenges. Notably, emerging evidence shows that children who struggle with maths difficulties tend to experience more severe mental health issues compared to those with literacy challenges (Aro et al., 2024). Those familiar with the Mathematics and Dyscalculia Professional Awards course will recognise the close correlation between mathematical difficulties and anxiety.

In working with learners facing such challenges, it is essential to examine both risk and protective factors to ensure they receive the most effective support for positive outcomes. Risk factors may include low self-esteem, stress, anxiety, and social exclusion. Protective factors, or resilience enhancers, include support from parents, family, friends, teachers, and peers. Learners with solid and consistent support networks are often more resilient and display higher levels of perseverance and determination into adulthood.

From an interview study by Polychroni et al. (2024), Annelize Clark and Karen Archer from the Bellavista team gathered personal anecdotes that poignantly highlight some of the risk factors:

“I had low self-confidence. Every morning, I would wake up for school, and it felt like a nightmare.” (Paul, Dyslexic)

“I used to cry during every exam because of my anxiety.” (Danae, age 22 Dyslexic)

“In primary school, I didn’t have many friends… there was some kind of exclusion.” (FP, Dyslexic and ADHD)

Equally, participants shared reflections on protective factors that made a difference:

“My mother told me to never give up and to keep trying; she helped me through all of this.” (PP, Dyslexic)

“The teachers were very understanding and motivated me. One teacher actually paid attention to my writing and knowledge, not my spelling.” (KD, ADHD)

“My friends supported me when someone tried to make fun of me.”(Ariadni, ADHD)

These insights reinforce the vital role we all play in being part of a child’s protective factors. Whether you are a teacher, parent, or therapist, we encourage you to highlight the child’s strengths, offer words of encouragement, and celebrate all achievements, no matter how small. Your encouragement could help that child grow into a resilient and determined adult. For more information, visit Bellavista’s website.

Article supplied By Annelize Clark (Occupational Therapist, HOD Professional Awards) and Karen Archer (Educational Psychologist, Deputy Principal), from Bellavista SHARE