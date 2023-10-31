Springbok ladies react to their champs winning the Rugby World Cup

After a historical win on Saturday, the Springbok wives and girlfriends have taken to social media to share their reactions to their champs winning the Webb Ellis Cup in France.

And just like that, the Rugby World Cup has come to a close, and South Africa’s Bokke are set to return home with the trophy for its nationwide tour from Thursday.

We’re still reeling from the moment the ref’s final whistle ended what was one of the most intense final matches rugby has ever seen. Apart from the nail-biting game in which the Bokke won by one point, we’ve been gushing over the reactions from our champs’ biggest fans after they won.

Here’s how the Springbok partners reacted to their hubbies winning the Rugby World Cup:

Rachel Kolisi jumps for joy

We all know that Rachel is Siya’s number one! This year, she handled the stress that comes along with being a world cup wife like a pro, especially given that the entire family had just relocated to Paris from South Africa weeks before the games kicked off.

On Sunday, RugbyPass posted a video of the Springboks’ first lady jumping for joy as her husband lifted the cup after claiming victory over New Zealand and winning the title:

In a post celebrating the massive win on Instagram, she wrote:

“THANK YOU JESUS. a miracle.”

Anlia Etzebeth proves that good things really do come in threes

Anlia, wife to Eben Etzebeth, took to Instagram to celebrate three special chapters of life after her hubby dominated the field in the RWC.

1: The Bokke won the world cup! 2: The Bokke won the world cup on Eben’s 32nd birthday, and 3: The couple is expecting a baby ‘bokkie’!

Anlia posted a photo of herself and a post-match Eben on the field, with the trophy and a baby bump in tow:

She wrote: “BLESSINGS upon BLESSINGS! Thank you Lord! Well done Bokke & HAPPY BIRTHDAY my liefste man!! ”

Layla Kolbe celebrates her number one

Cheslin Kolbe’s performance throughout the RWC has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The champ, who celebrated his 30th birthday on final game day, has had his supportive wife Layla Kolbe in his corner from day one. Taking to Instagram to celebrate after the match, Layla posted a photo of herself and Cheslin sharing a kiss.

She wrote: “On God’s Side! ”

Someone pinch Aimee Kitshoff, she thinks she’s dreaming

Behind every machine of a man (ie Steven Kitshoff) whose presence on the rugby field is undeniable, there is a strong, supportive woman who compares a world cup win to a dream!

Aimee Kitshoff took to Instagram after the match on Saturday, sharing an image of herself and Steven embracing with the hard-earned trophy in hand.

She wrote: “Feels like a dream”

Domenica dotes over Damian De Allende

After an epic performance in the scrum, Domenica has all the more reason to dote over her hubby, Damian.

Smooches were served all across the Springbok team this weekend, as Domenica took to Instagram to celebrate her beau with a kiss and the trophy in tow.

She wrote:

“Champion forever I love you so much @damiandeallende”

A victory for the Mosterts

Juanri, wife to Franco Mostert, beamed with pride as she took to social media to post images of herself and Mostert, grinning from ear-to-ear with the world cup in hand.

She wrote: “Oh my worddd CONGRATULATIONS, BOKKEEEE! SUPER PROUD AND LOVE YOU @franco_mostert”

Jean-Marie celebrates her champion

Deon Fourie, one of the oldest Bokke to grace the field in the RWC, secured the well-deserved title as a World Champion this weekend. His wife, Jean-Marie, took to Instagram to express her pride, writing: “EVERYTHING My monsie you are a World Champion!”

