How and when to watch the Miss Universe pageant finale this weekend

The countdown towards the 72nd Miss Universe pageant finale has begun, with less an a week to go until current Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, will crown her successor. South Africa’s Miss Universe, Bryoni Govender has been flying the South African flag high, emerging as a top contender.

The Miss Universe pageant finale, which is set to take place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, sees 85 contestants from across the globe vying to take the esteemed title as Miss Universe at the 72nd annual event.

In the mix and emerging as a top contender, is South Africa’s Miss Universe, Bryoni Govender – who has been keeping the nation abreast with her journey at the pageant. The Miss South Africa runner-up has been soaking up her time in El Salvador, proudly representing South Africa.

According to an article published by IOL, Bryoni said:

“I want the world to stop spinning on its axis so I can breathe it all in and savour this glorious time.”

“Meeting wonderful women from all over the world and connecting with them at so many levels has been a true delight. It’s all going too quickly. I want more time to enjoy every precious moment.”

The grand finale is set to take place on Saturday November 18, with current Miss Universe titleholder, R’Bonney Gabriel from the US, set to crown her successor.

The event will be hosted by ‘How Do I Look?‘ host Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, alongside US TV presenter Maria Menounos. John Legend is also set to perform live at the event.

Contenstants representing several countries will be vying for the crown, including a special debut from Pakistan, and the return of Zimbabwe, Ireland, Egypt, Denmark, Norway, Guyana, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, and Mongolia.

Due to a difference in time zones between El Salvador and South Africa, viewers might need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the event live on SABC 3 (DStv Channel 193) from 3 am on Sunday, November 19. If you’d like to watch it later, the finale will air for a second time on the same day at 7:30 pm.

South Africa’s rising star Bryoni Govender is currently wrapped up in choreography and rehearsals as she gears up for the personality interviews scheduled for November 14 and the National Costume Show on November 16. Good luck, B!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryoni Natalie Govender (@bryoni.govender)

