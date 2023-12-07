Lwah Ndlunkulu’s album achieves 2 million streams in 10 days

Queen of maskandi and Nkabi Records label artist Lwandile ‘Lwah’ Ndlunkulu is doing wonders music wise. The year has been looking great for the artist as she featured on the most loved maskandi song Paris by Mthandeni SK, which is currently sitting on nine million views on YouTube.

KZN-based songwriter and singer Lwah released her debut album Imizwa on November 24, and it reached two million streams on Spotify 10 days after its release. The singer also announced that Imizwa was number one on Spotify’s top albums.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a post with a series of pictures and thanked people for their continued support. She captioned her post:

“IMIZWA Sitting On 2 Million Streams on @spotifyafrica Thank You Good people.”

Social media users and industry friends made it evident that they are enjoying the album reacting:

“Yessss! iyabusisa le album (the album is a blessing).”

DJ and producer uMngomezulu, who is also Lwah’s friend, expressed his feelings about the album: “Your album is amazing I’ve been playing it driving from Johannesburg to KZN it’s very spiritual and healing .”

Another social media user asked about a music video:

“When are you releasing music videos of the beautiful much ??I love music videos so much .”

