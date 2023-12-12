Watch: Sjava impresses social media users with his Xhosa rapping skills

Lifestyle

The ‘uMama’ hitmaker’s message of township life strikes a chord with listeners.

Photo: @Sjava_atm: X (formerly Twitter).

Multi-award-winning musician and actor Jabulani ‘Sjava’ Hadebe impressed many social media users with his Xhosa rapping skills that they heard in a song he is featured in by Eastern Cape rapper JustG titled 5219 (Mdantsane).

The song saw the uMama hitmaker travel to Eastern Cape’s Mdantsane to shoot the music video.

Shot in the busy township with the local crowd around, the African trap song is about growing up in Mdantsane.

Sharing music video release news on his social media, Sjava posted a one-minute, six-second part of the three-minute, three-second video capturing his post:

“Sanibonani seyiphumile ivideo ngibonge umphakathi waseMdantsane wangamukela ngezandla ezimhlophe massenza le video ngibonge @JustG_atm for ukungiohatha engomeni ekhuluma ngendawo yangakubo siyabonga” (Greetings, the video is out. Thank you Mdantsane community for your warm welcome when we were shooting this music video. Thank you JustG_atm for taking me in a song that speaks about his place.)

Seeing the video post shared by Sjava, internet users expressed how impressed they were of his hard-core Xhosa rapping skills. They shared:

Others went as far as comparing Sjava’s rap and versatile nature to American rapper Drake:

One user shared that the day Sjava decides to release a rap album, the industry won’t know what hit them:

