Lady Du reminisces over old video

It is always great to look back and see where you came from to see how much you have achieved.

South African songwriter, singer and businesswoman Duduzile Ngwenya, professionally known as Lady Du, posted a throwback video of herself from 10 years ago.

In the video, the 33-year-old was singing a song at a 21st birthday celebration to encourage the young lady who was celebrating her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Du captioned her post and encouraged people to not give up and continue to thrive.

She wrote, “Don’t give up Lol, here is a video that really got me emotional!!!”

“This was 10 years ago at a 21st birthday… You can go watch the whole video. I sang a song encouraging the young lady who was celebrating her birthday .”

In her caption, she added: “I come from a different era, I didn’t start now… the fact I’m still pushing after 15 years of hustling.”

“So let me tell you!!! My competition isn’t another human being. I love what I do; I’m driven by passion, nothing else. ,” she added.

She concluded saying: “I’m in my gratitude.”

Social media users commented and said:

“I remember this day! Birthday girl never forgot it; Naye, she really appreciated it .”

Another social media user said: “[I] am inspired sister, may God continue to bless you, your personality is a bonus .”

Another one said: “You came a long way .”

