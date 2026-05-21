Local stars and personalities thrill as the HONOR 600 Series launches in SA with flagship-level performance

HONOR South Africa today introduced the highly anticipated HONOR 600 Series, featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, during an immersive launch event.

At the launch event, screen actors, musicians, social media personalities, and athletes (such as Thembi Seete, Wiseman Mncube, William Last KRM, Liema Pantsi, Mawhoo, NaaqMusiq, and many more) took part in content creation challenges centred around HONOR’s 600 Series upgraded flagship feature, AI Image to video 2.0.

The launch was themed around Sports meeting Tech and was filled with fun, music and games.

The new series brings together a flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, a segment-leading 7,000mAh Long-life Battery and Snapdragon flagship-class processors. All housed within the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history. The HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users. While the HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance.

Redefining mobile creativity with industry-exclusive AI image to video 2.0

The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image to Video 2.0. An industry-exclusive feature that allows users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. Users can combine up to three images with natural language prompts to produce a stunning 3 or 5 second sequence. Where the user can define both opening and ending frames for full narrative control. And access an extensive library of cinematic templates for stylised film-quality results in a single tap. For more creative control, free-style mode lets users describe the video they want and allow AI to bring the idea to life.

The dedicated AI Button gives quick access to AI imaging tools, including AI Image to Video and AI Photos Agent. With AI Photos Agent, users can edit images using natural language instructions, making changes such as removing passers-by or reflections without switching between multiple apps.

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The segment’s most powerful night camera system

At the centre of the HONOR 600 Series is its flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera. Designed to deliver exceptional clarity, depth and low-light performance. Building on the 200MP ultra-clear imaging legacy of the HONOR 400 Series, the HONOR 600 Series takes on one of mobile photography’s toughest challenges: night imaging. Powered by HONOR’s next-generation AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture. The camera system is supported by advanced AI night algorithms that help preserve natural skin tones, accurate lighting and scene depth in more challenging conditions.

HONOR 600 Pro takes things further with CIPA 6.5 stabilisation on its telephoto lens. The HONOR 600 Pro also features a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera, extending reach up to 120x zoom for users who want to capture distant details with impressive clarity.

The HONOR 600 is built for users who want advanced AI imaging, strong battery life and smooth everyday performance. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a higher-performance camera system, more reach and flagship-class processing power for users who want more control from their mobile device.

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Flagship-level performance with exceptional battery life and built-in resilience

Beyond imaging, the HONOR 600 Series is built for speed and staying power. Powered by Snapdragon flagship-class processors, including Snapdragon 8 Elite on the HONOR 600 Pro, the series delivers smooth performance across multitasking, gaming, streaming, editing and content creation.

The series is equipped with a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series. Paired with 80W HONOR SuperCharge, the device is designed to reduce downtime and keep users connected throughout the day.

The HONOR 600 Series raises the visual bar with a 6.57-inch display reaching 8,000nits peak brightness. Sunlight Mode sustains outdoor clarity through an enhanced brightness curve, optimised thermal management, and dynamic APL-based brightness adjustment, delivering up to 4,000nits at 20% APL. HONOR Eye Comfort Display balances this brilliance with long-term viewing comfort through intelligent brightness and colour optimisation.

A display of these capable demands equally robust protection. IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, together with SGS 5-star Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush, ensure the device holds up against splashes, dust, drops, and the unpredictability of everyday life.

The HONOR 600 Pro steps up to the Snapdragon 8 Elite on 3nm process technology, achieving 45% CPU and 44% GPU improvements — true flagship-level responsiveness across demanding applications and multitasking. Underpinning the entire experience, the HONOR 600 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with 27% CPU and 30% GPU gains for powerful gaming and fluid daily performance.

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Seamless Apple ecosystem integration and intelligent Google Gemini assistant

The HONOR 600 Series also extends beyond itself as a perfect companion to the Apple ecosystem. Upgraded connectivity feature enables instant file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display.

The HONOR 600 series with Google Gemini, empowers users to interact seamlessly via text, voice, or image for comprehensive assistance on the go. This marks a significant step towards building a truly intelligent AI assistant – one that is conversational, intuitive, and genuinely helpful.

“The HONOR 600 Series reflects where smartphone innovation is moving. With AI that feels useful, camera technology that supports real creativity and performance that keeps up with the way people live,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. “South Africans are creating, sharing and connecting across more moments than ever before, and the HONOR 600 Series brings flagship-level imaging, long-lasting power and intelligent tools into a phone that feels both powerful and practical.”

All-scenario products

HONOR Watch6: HONOR Watch 6 features over 120 professional sports modes, including Soccer Mode, Trail Running Mode, etc. It can also facilitate health monitoring with blood pressure, heart rate testing, cardiac health screening. The HONOR Watch 6 can ensure 35 days usage. HONOR Watch6 is priced at R4499, available from July.

HONOR CHOICE Mousebuds Pro: This is an innovative 2-in-1 device that combines a wireless mouse with built-in charging for true wireless earbuds, bringing productivity and mobility into one compact design. HONOR MouseBuds will be available from June onwards at R699.

HONOR Earbuds 4: The HONOR Earbuds 4 adopts an in-ear design for wear comfort. It features AI Translation and a 46-hr battery life, 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with Dual Ti-coated drivers. The HONOR Earbuds 4 will be available from July priced at R999.

HONOR Choice Headphones: The HONOR CHOICE Headphones deliver an authentic, studio-grade listening experience powered by certified Hi-Res Audio and a premium 40mm driver unit. It will be available from June onwards at R699.

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With the HONOR 600 Series, HONOR brings together advanced AI capabilities, refined design and powerful smartphone features in a way that feels ready for daily use. From night photography and cinematic content creation to all-day battery life and flagship-class speed, the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600 are built for South Africans who want technology that does more than keep up.

HONOR 600 Pro available in Golden White and Orange for a RRP of R19 999 or from R799x36 months and The HONOR 600 will be available in Orange and Black for a RRP of R14 999 or from R549x36 months.

Consumers who purchase the HONOR 600 Series you will be able to receive free redeemable gifts worth up to R8287 – Consumers who purchase and HONOR 600 Series will receive an HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip Valued at R1999 and an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i Valued at R999. This also includes a 365-days accidental damage protection for HONOR 600 Series Devices worth R3999. And lastly a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for 3 months (This is for first time users only) – that is worth R429.99. The gift promotional offer is limited to the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600 valid from June 8 until July 8 2026.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond.

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