How to care for your skin as we transition from summer to autumn

As we start nearing the end of summer, the days are a little shorter and the evenings a little more chilly – autumn is almost here!

The “in between” seasons – autumn and spring – can sometimes be the most testing when it comes to skincare. That’s because the change from warm to cold, and cold to warm, often comes on suddenly, leaving you with a regime that’s no longer suitable and skin that’s no longer comfortable.

Our skin is a creature of habit – it loves consistency. When its environment changes, it has to work harder to maintain moisture and adjust to new demands. In the process, the barrier function may become disrupted, you may be prone to inflammation, dryness and discomfort.

Colder weather is synonymous with drier skin. That’s because there’s a major dip in humidity (the moisture content in the air) during autumn and winter. When there is less moisture in the air, there is less moisture in your skin. Plus, when the air is dry, it draws moisture from anywhere it can – including your hair and skin! This may leave skin feeling dry, irritable and even flaky.

Caring for your skin during the change of season typically requires a few extra steps and a few extra products, but with the right regime and simple lifestyle changes you can enjoy moisturised, healthy and glowing skin all season long.

Here’s how to ensure your skin stays soft, supple and moisturised as we head into autumn.

Exfoliate regularly

Our skin is prone to dryness in autumn and a build-up of dead skin cells on the surface of the skin can leave it looking dull and lackluster, not to mention increase the likelihood of developing ingrown hair. During autumn, you may need to exfoliate more regularly to ensure dry and dead skin cells are removed from the surface of the skin. Depending on your skin, you may need to do this twice a week to every second day.

Bramley Shea Butter Exfoliating Scrub can be used all over the body (including the face) to gently remove dead cells from the skin’s top layer. Shea Butter is known for its ability to protect and regenerate the skin. It contains high concentrations of fatty acids and vitamins, making it an ideal ingredient for softening skin, plus, it has anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Use a couple of times per week for softer, smoother and clearer skin.

Take care of sensitivity

It’s not unusual for skin to become sensitive when the season changes. Dry skin with an impaired barrier may cause itching and discomfort. When skin is sensitive, it’s important to care for it using products specially designed for sensitive skin, to ensure it isn’t exposed to harsh ingredients that may exacerbate sensitivity.

Bramley Magnolia Tissue Oil Sensitive Skin Gel is specially formulated for sensitive skin and contains argan oil, olive oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E oil to intensely moisturize and nourish skin. This non-greasy formula is easily absorbed and helps treat dehydration, improve skin tone and minimise the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It can be used on the face and body and is suitable for dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin.

Increase your skin’s hydration

When temperatures drop, so does humidity, meaning there is less moisture in the air. This is why our skin tends to get drier, and sometimes even flaky, during autumn and winter. Replenish lost moisture by applying moisturizing products rich in hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E and essential fatty acids, to your daily regime. We recommend applying your favourite moisturising product daily, especially after a bath or shower when skin is still damp.

For the ultimate moisture boost, use one of Bramley’s renowned tissue oils. Did you know they’re SA’s number one selling tissue oil? That’s because they contain highly effective ingredients, are versatile and don’t break the bank.

All Bramley Tissue Oils are enriched with Bio-Pharm oil (exclusive to Bramley!) and vitamin E, and are suitable for everyday use. Designed to improve skin health and texture, they’re effective in combatting dryness, stretch marks, scars and uneven tone.

Plus, they’re really easy to incorporate into your regime! They’re non-greasy, so you can massage the oil directly onto your skin. You can even add a few drops to your bath water or mix a few drops into your body butter for added nourishment. Choose from a variety of fragrances (we recommend the classic Magnolia).

Taking a little bit of extra time to care for your skin during the transition from summer to autumn will ensure it stays soft, moisturised and healthy, plus it’ll strengthen its barrier to ensure moisture goes in (and stays in) once winter sets in.

