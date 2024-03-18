First new three-door Mini Cooper leaves production line

The first example of the three-door fifth-generation Mini Cooper has left the production line at the MINI Plant in Oxford.

“We are delighted to welcome the new Mini Cooper to our lines in both Oxford and Swindon. The new Mini Cooper is an incredibly important car for our team and UK manufacturing. We are proud to produce this iconic car, loved all over the world,” says Dr Markus Grüneisl, the head of plants Oxford and Swindon.

The development and production of the Mini Cooper is the collaborative effort of all three BMW Group UK manufacturing plants. The Swindon production plant is responsible for producing the body pressings and sub-assemblies. The BMW Group Plant Hams Hall in North Warwickshire is tasked with the building of the three-and-four-cylinder petrol engines employed in the Mini Cooper range. The Oxford plant is the final destination in the production process and is where the body shell is produced. Additionally, the plant is also responsible for painting and the final assembly.

The first example of the three-door model was driven off the Mini Cooper Oxford plant’s production line by John Cooper’s grandson, Charlie Cooper. The funky British hatch is the third member of the Cooper line-up, alongside the Cooper Electric and the Countryman. The new hatch will be offered in two derivatives: The Cooper C and the more athletic Cooper S.

The new model is characterised by its soft curves, short overhangs, long wheelbase, conservative cabin layout, circular OLED display, and new Vescin steering wheel.

The new Mini Cooper range, which includes the aforementioned Electric and MINI Countryman models, will be available in South Africa from the second quarter of this year.

