Spoil dad with a delicious meal on Father’s Day

Firewater beef rump, with pickled cucumber and carrot salad

6 portions

Firewater Marinade and dressing

2 Cups dark soy sauce

1 Cup Soy sauce

1 Cup Sake

6 Tbsp chilli bean paste

2kg Beef Rump

Portion the beef rump into 350g pieces and marinade 1 day in half the marinade mix. Keep the rest of the marinade as dressing and basting for later use.

Cucumber salad

2 Cucumbers

500g carrots

1 Cup mirin

½ Cup Sake/ apple cider vinegar

¾ Cup sugar

2 Slices ginger

8 peppercorns

Slice the cucumber in half and take out the seeds. Slice finely and leave in mixing bowl. Using a peeler, finely shave the carrots and add to cucumbers. Bring mirin, sake, sugar, peppercorns and ginger to the boil and dissolve the sugar. When boiling pour over the cucumber and carrot mix and set aside until cool.

BBQ Sauce

1 Cup onion sliced

½ Cup garlic

½ Cup oil

Slowly cook the onions and garlic.

Add:

1 Cup Chinese vinegar

2 Tbsp chilli flakes

1 Tbsp cumin toasted

Cook until vinegar is reduced completely

Add:

2 tins of whole peeled tomato

1 cup of firewater dressing

Boil for 15 minutes and puree.

Method:

Make sure your coals are hot, and place the steak on the griddle. Glaze your steak continuously with the firewater marinade as cooking. Cook till desired temperature. Slice the steak against the grain and mix with a few tablespoons of firewater dressing. Served with cucumber salad and firewater BBQ sauce

Recipe and image supplied by Salt Chef.

For more fab recipes, visit Get It Magazine.