How to master the ‘three-shoe rule’ travel packing hack

Packing shoes for your next travel adventure can be a real headache – not just because they can be bulky and take up half your suitcase, but also because how do you choose?

Fear not, there’s a solution that will ensure your feet are dressed for every occasion on your next trip, while taking up minimal space with the ultra efficient three-shoe rule.

This simple and oh-so clever packing hack from Gatsby Shoes is designed to minimize the space shoes take up in your luggage while maximizing your outfit possibilities. Here goes:

The three-shoe rule covers:

Walking/athletic shoes: Your primary pair of shoes should be comfortable for walking, durable enough for adventure activities, and stylish enough not to detract from your daily outfits. Opt for neutral colors that blend seamlessly with multiple outfits. Dressy/business casual shoes: Even on vacation, a dressier shoe option is crucial for evenings out or more formal events. Opt for a versatile pair of loafers for men or a sleek pair of heeled sandals for women that can elevate any outfit. Sandals/beach shoes : Ideal for relaxing days by the water or casual strolls, a good pair of sandals is indispensable. Choose options that are easy to clean, quick to dry, and comfortable enough for prolonged wear.

