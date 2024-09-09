Meet the Sasol New Signatures 2024 Art Competition winners

This year, an unprecedented 1013 submissions were received from across South Africa, with 137 outstanding works making it to the final exhibition.

“Over the years, the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition has become a rich tapestry of our collective history, stories, and voices. Once again, this exhibition presents a wide spectrum of narratives that provoke a myriad of thoughts and reactions. Yet, all these works originate from a shared creative spirit that reflects our identity as a nation and as individuals. We are grateful to all the artists who entrusted us with their stories and support the competition with unyielding enthusiasm,” said Elton Fortuin, Sasol Vice President: Group Communications and Brand Management.

Pfunzo Sidogi, Chairperson of the Sasol New Signatures Competition, said: “In the five years I have served as the competition’s chair, this year’s final judging round was probably the toughest we’ve facilitated thus far. Among other things, words like ‘subtly compelling,’ ‘poignant,’ ‘technically virtuosic,’ ‘majestic work,’ ‘wonderful technique,’ and ‘carefully modelled’ were used by the judges to describe the nature of the artworks in the winner’s circle. This anecdote of how five judges, coming from totally distinct positionalities and experiences, can find consensus in determining the characteristics of the winning artworks shows how art can transcend cultural, racial, linguistic, and personal differences.”

For 34 years, Sasol has been the proud sponsor of the New Signatures competition, which was established by the Association of Arts Pretoria in the late 1960s. “Sasol is privileged to be part of an initiative that amplifies the voices of our emerging artists, offering them a platform to share their stories with a wider audience, while inspiring us on our journey to remain a force for social good and continue innovating for a better world. We congratulate all the winners of the 2024 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, as well as those whose works were selected for this exhibition. We wish them a future filled with success and artistic fulfilment. I would also like to thank the Association of Arts Pretoria for their unwavering dedication and hard work, as well as our partners – the City of Tshwane, the Pretoria Art Museum, and Stuttaford Van Lines – for their steadfast and loyal support. Together, we continue to champion the vibrant artistic talent that defines our nation,” added Fortuin.

And this year, Miné Kleynhans takes home a cash prize of R100 000 and an opportunity to hold a solo exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum in 2025.

Kleynhans (34), a project manager at the University of the Free State Art Gallery, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition for her installation piece titled Meditations on Resentment.

Meditations on Resentment imagines an intimate personal ritual that sanctions the experience and expression of resentment. This interactive work invites viewers to engage in a ritual with this secret and suppressed emotion by imaginatively and temporarily lifting the constraints that typically govern how resentment is managed. When encountering the artwork, participants are presented with the shiny, indented surface of the work, a brush with a sharpened end, and a bowl of sand. The ritual tasks participants to kneel in front of the work and pour the sand onto the indented surface. They are then to write their resentments in the sand with the sharpened end of the brush, before sweeping the sand away and out of the closest cavity until the sharp, hard kernel of a brass thorn is revealed.

Other Merit Award winners (receiving R10 000 each) from Gauteng are (in alphabetical order):

Henrico Paul Greyling (23)

Pretoria

Through here a flower passed

Steel

Bonginkosi Liyo Mkhatshwa (28)

Johannesburg

Traditional innovation (Unity & Innovative water carrier)

Mixed media

“Artists are using their creativity to respond to, reflect on, and make artistic sense of the complexities of our world today. Many of the difficult personal and social stories represented in the artworks have been treated with a sensitivity that can be read as an aesthetic of Ubuntu. This year’s exhibition is dominated by works that not only question the family, social, political, and economic order but also restore the human element. This is the magic of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition. It is a platform where emerging artists from across the country can contribute their unique creative visions of the world that ultimately bring people together,” continued Sidogi.

Nosiviwe Matikinca (23), the winner of the 2023 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, will hold her first solo exhibition, titled Ukungalingani Kwezemfundo (Educational Inequality), alongside the Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition. Her award-winning work in 2023 highlighted the challenges faced by learners from underprivileged backgrounds in public schools, particularly focusing on the disparities in basic necessities like school shoes. The fragile clay castings of school shoes again feature but take on greater significance in the context of a solo exhibition. Matikinca has explored the use of different mediums, such as printmaking and castings in different materials, in addition to her use of ceramics. Her exhibition portrays the overcrowding of classes and the lack of school tables, leaving learners to share with others or use broken tables. The carvings on these tables commemorate the presence of learners who were distracted due to the overcrowding and noise from their classmates.

The Sasol New Signatures exhibition featuring the work of the 2024 winners and finalists takes place at the Pretoria Art Museum on the corner of Francis Baard and Wessels street, Arcadia Park, Pretoria, from 5 September until Sunday 3 November 2024.

Museum Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 to 17:00; Mondays and public holidays, closed.

All the finalists are included in the competition catalogue which is available online. The exhibition can also be viewed virtually on the website.