Start your year with a much needed social media detox

A social media detox isn’t about giving up your online world forever; it’s about creating space to reset your mind, reduce stress, and reclaim your time.

Here’s how stepping back from your screens can give you the mental clarity you’ve been craving.

The Very Well Mind publication states that heavy social media use, particularly before bedtime, can disrupt sleep quality and quantity, leading to worse sleep and increased stress levels. In-bed electronic social media use is said to also have adverse effects on sleep and mood.

”A study published in the journal Child Development found that heavy daily technology use was associated with an increased risk for mental health problems among adolescents. More time spent using digital technologies was linked to increased symptoms of ADHD and conduct disorder, as well as worse self-regulation.”

According to the Harvard Summer School, social media usage has been linked to increased depression, anxiety, insomnia, and impulsive behaviour. It is also stated that studies prove that users feel inferior and inadequate when comparing their lives to others, leading to cyberbullying.

The above source further claims that FOMO (fear of missing out) can also increase, with 62% of Facebook and Twitter users feeling inadequate when compared to others’ posts.

To maximise workout results, the CNET publication suggests that you avoid distractions by downloading music and setting your phone to aeroplane mode. Sleep experts recommend cutting off screen time 30 minutes to 1 hour before bed and waking up without distractions to avoid stress and anxiety.

The above source also mentions that you practice mindful eating while enjoying a meal, and limit phone use during socialising to have deeper conversations. “When spending time with the people you love: It’s good to keep your phone away or silent when socialising and spending time with people. When you limit your distractions, you can have deeper and more meaningful conversations.”

