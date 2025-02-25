Unexpected costs to consider when travelling abroad

Travelling is an exciting, fulfilling and worthwhile experience. However, not being adequately financially prepared can very quickly dampen the mood.

Over and above your normal expenses, such as flights, accommodation and itinerary items, you need to be aware of a number of unexpected expenses. These may differ according to your travel destination. As such, research is important.

Here’s a look at some unexpected travel expenses that you should prepare for:

Tourist tax

When travelling to certain destinations, you may encounter tourist taxes. In some instances, the taxes may be included in the airline fees. Sometimes, you may even be taxed by your hotel.

Such charges are typically imposed by governments or tourism boards to fund maintenance and other services that benefit tourists.

Indeed, tourist taxes may come as a nasty shock if you are unaware and unprepared. So, it is best to research the most up-to-date information on the tourist taxes of your chosen destination before you pack your bags.

Currency exchange

Transacting in another country may result in additional charges that you normally wouldn’t incur when transacting locally.

Therefore, you need to have a clear plan for your finances and implement a strategy that will be most beneficial. Will you be exchanging your money before your travel? Will you be using your card to withdraw from ATMs during your trip?

Make sure that you are aware of the various fees that are attached to your bank card. Moreover, do your research and keep an eye on exchange rates before your trip. This way, you will be able to exchange when rates are favourable.

Roaming charges

International roaming charges can be a huge unexpected travel expense. Staying connected can be quite costly. Check with your cellphone network provider before your departure to be well-prepared.

Do you need to get an international roaming plan from your network provider before departure? Do you need to buy a local SIM card once you land at your destination? Having the necessary information will help you to make the right decision.

Tipping and service charges

Tipping varies by country. It helps to do your research on the tipping culture of your chosen destination, as well as the average/expected percentage.

For example, some countries automatically add the cost of tips to your bill. So, pay attention to the bill to avoid unintentionally tipping twice.

Furthermore, some establishments near busy tourist attractions may have service charges incorporated in the bill. It helps to ensure that you are prepared for that too.

Emergencies and travel mishaps

It is crucial to be prepared for potential unexpected expenses, such as transport changes and accommodation issues.

Moreover, unexpected illnesses or injuries can lead to hefty medical bills. Before your departure, familiarise yourself with the terms of your travel and health insurance coverage.

Having a contingency budget also serves as a safety net and provides flexibility to cover unexpected travel costs without disrupting the overall travel budget.

