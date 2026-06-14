SA duo secure record-breaking wins at Comrades Marathon

Two new course records were set in both the men’s and women’s races at the Comrades Marathon on Sunday (June 14) as South Africa’s George Kusche and Gerda Steyn were crowned champions, reports Northglen News.

Gerda Steyn won a fifth Comrades Marathon women’s title beating her Up Run course record she set in 2024, while George Kusche won the men’s race breaking the Up Run course record that had stood for 18 years.

This year marked the 50th Up Run (the run alternates between up and down directions between Durban and Pietermaritzburg) and 99th Comrades Marathon overall.



This was Styen’s fourth title in a row (fifth overall) having won the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 races.

This win makes her the second woman, and seventh runner overall, to take five wins in the history of the race.

Russia’s Elena Nurgalieva holds the record with the most victories in the women’s race with eight victories, four of which she won consecutively.

Kusche smashes Up Run record

In the men’s race, Kusche set a blistering new course record finishing in a time of 05:15:56.

The 27-year-old beat the previous Up Run course record set by Russia’s Leonid Shvetsov in 2008 (05:24:49).

Piet Wiersma, the 2024 Up Run winner, finished in second place.

The Dutchman has never done worse than second position in the ultra-distance race and proved his pedigree again this year.

Mbuti Mollo finished in third place and was the first athlete from the KZN to cross the finish line.

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