Network Sport

SA duo secure record-breaking wins at Comrades Marathon

George Kusche broke an 18-year-old Up Run course record to win the men’s race, while Gerda Steyn claimed a fifth Comrades Marathon women’s title.

1 minute ago
Content supplied 1 minute read
Comrades Marathon winners Gerda Steyn and George Kusche. Photos: Comrades Marathon Association/Facebook

Two new course records were set in both the men’s and women’s races at the Comrades Marathon on Sunday (June 14) as South Africa’s George Kusche and Gerda Steyn were crowned champions, reports Northglen News.

Gerda Steyn won a fifth Comrades Marathon women’s title beating her Up Run course record she set in 2024, while George Kusche won the men’s race breaking the Up Run course record that had stood for 18 years.

This year marked the 50th Up Run (the run alternates between up and down directions between Durban and Pietermaritzburg) and 99th Comrades Marathon overall.

This was Styen’s fourth title in a row (fifth overall) having won the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 races.

This win makes her the second woman, and seventh runner overall, to take five wins in the history of the race.

Russia’s Elena Nurgalieva holds the record with the most victories in the women’s race with eight victories, four of which she won consecutively.

Kusche smashes Up Run record

In the men’s race, Kusche set a blistering new course record finishing in a time of 05:15:56.

The 27-year-old beat the previous Up Run course record set by Russia’s Leonid Shvetsov in 2008 (05:24:49).

Piet Wiersma, the 2024 Up Run winner, finished in second place.

The Dutchman has never done worse than second position in the ultra-distance race and proved his pedigree again this year.

Mbuti Mollo finished in third place and was the first athlete from the KZN to cross the finish line.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

1 minute ago
Content supplied 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Supplied content

This content originated outside of Caxton Local Media, but we thought that you might find it interesting.

Related Articles

Watch: Comrades Marathon 2026 as it happens

4 hours ago

Comrades runners urged to prioritise their health

23 hours ago

Benoni sisters set sights on canoe polo championships in Germany

June 13, 2026

Gauteng father–son duo clinch national titles in kickboxing double glory

June 12, 2026
Back to top button