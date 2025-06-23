Why you have joint pain in winter and how to prevent it

An unwelcome twinge, a sudden stiffness or a stubborn ache are common seasonal discomforts that creep up on you during winter.

While winter presents challenges for joint health, it’s not a reason to forgo exercise, as skipping workouts can lead to increased stiffness, reduced flexibility, and even greater pain in the long run.

Some common factors contributing to the increase of joint pain during colder months include:

Decreases in barometric pressure during winter can cause tissues in the joints to expand, leading to increased pain and stiffness. The body conserves heat by directing blood flow towards vital organs, reducing circulation to extremities. This can result in stiffer muscles and joints, amplifying discomfort. Colder temperatures may increase the thickness of synovial fluid, the lubricant in your joints, causing them to become stiffer and less mobile. Shorter days and colder weather often lead to reduced physical activity. This decrease in movement can cause muscle weakness and joint stiffness, creating a cycle of discomfort that discourages exercise, further exacerbating joint issues.

To avoid joint pain and stiffness in winter, try these tips from OsteoEze:

Engage in regular, low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, or yoga to maintain joint flexibility and muscle strength. Indoor activities can be particularly beneficial during colder months, so there is no excuse. Wear layered clothing, gloves, and warm socks to help keep your body heat and protect joints from the cold. Applying heat to affected joints, such as using heating pads or warm baths, can also alleviate pain and stiffness. Reduce excess weight to decrease stress on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees and hips, potentially alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis. Adding a high-quality joint supplement to your daily routine can help alleviate discomfort. OsteoEze® MSM with OptiMSM® is a trusted choice for joint health and mobility. OptiMSM® provides sulphur, which supports joint cartilage and connective tissues, helping to reduce inflammation and improve flexibility.

If joint pain persists or worsens, it is advisable to consult a physician.

For more on health, visit Get It Magazine.