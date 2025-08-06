Sunlight, snuggles and serotonin: Your cold front survival guide

While not a clinical diagnosis, the ‘winter blues’ are a real and common experience, often linked to reduced sunlight exposure, colder temperatures, and disrupted routines.

Seasonal changes affect our internal body clock, disrupting melatonin and serotonin levels, two key hormones that regulate sleep and mood. Marycke Ackhurst, pet behaviour expert at Hill’s Pet Nutrition says that it is not only humans who are affected by winter, our pets can also experience seasonal mood shifts, becoming more lethargic or withdrawn. “But what if the secret to a brighter winter lies in a wagging tail, a sunbeam on the couch, and a few simple lifestyle tweaks?”

A 2023 study by the American Psychiatric Association showed that 86% of pet parents believe their pets positively impact their mental health. Key benefits include:

Reduced stress and anxiety (69%)

Unconditional love and support (69%)

Companionship (69%)

A calming presence (66%)

True friendship (63%)

Ackhurst says, “Pets fulfil our basic need for touch and connection. Stroking, cuddling, or simply sitting with a pet can rapidly calm and soothe us as it releases the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin which has been linked to positive emotional states.” Dogs are great motivators for getting outside and moving, something that’s essential for both physical and mental health. A pet’s presence alone can help regulate stress hormones and boost serotonin levels.

In addition to the tried-and-tested advice of getting sunlight and staying active, Ackhurst provides some hacks to help you shake off the seasonal slump and thrive this winter:

Create a sunlight sanctuary – Set up a cosy corner near a window where you can soak up natural light during the day. Add plants, a comfy chair, and your pet for the ultimate serotonin station.

– Set up a cosy corner near a window where you can soak up natural light during the day. Add plants, a comfy chair, and your pet for the ultimate serotonin station. Light therapy or sunrise alarm clocks – Light therapy lamps mimic natural sunlight and can help reset your circadian rhythm, while sunrise alarm clocks gradually brighten your room in the morning, helping you wake up more naturally and energetically.

– Light therapy lamps mimic natural sunlight and can help reset your circadian rhythm, while sunrise alarm clocks gradually brighten your room in the morning, helping you wake up more naturally and energetically. Pet playdates – Social interaction is a powerful mood booster, for both you and your pet. Weekend walks and park meet-ups with fellow pet parents will help you stay connected and active.

– Social interaction is a powerful mood booster, for both you and your pet. Weekend walks and park meet-ups with fellow pet parents will help you stay connected and active. Eat for energy – Include foods rich in omega-3, vitamin D, and complex carbs into your diet, and don’t forget about your pet’s winter nutrition too; Hill’s Science Plan Healthy Mobility food is enriched with omega 3 fatty acid and is specifically formulated to support active mobility and joint care in dogs. For cats, Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d assists in increasing mobility and improving quality of life..

– Include foods rich in omega-3, vitamin D, and complex carbs into your diet, and don’t forget about your pet’s winter nutrition too; Hill’s Science Plan Healthy Mobility food is enriched with omega 3 fatty acid and is specifically formulated to support active mobility and joint care in dogs. For cats, Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d assists in increasing mobility and improving quality of life.. Get creative indoors – Engage in hobbies that bring joy such as painting, journaling, baking or even making your pet a new toy. Creative expression is proven to lift your mood and reduce stress, and your cat or dog will love playing with their new toy and having quality time with you.

– Engage in hobbies that bring joy such as painting, journaling, baking or even making your pet a new toy. Creative expression is proven to lift your mood and reduce stress, and your cat or dog will love playing with their new toy and having quality time with you. New tricks – Teaching your dog or cat a new trick offers numerous cognitive and emotional benefits for both you and your pet. It enhances both your relationship and mental well-being.

– Teaching your dog or cat a new trick offers numerous cognitive and emotional benefits for both you and your pet. It enhances both your relationship and mental well-being. Adopt a ray of sunshine – Thinking of adding to your family? The Pet Matchmaker app helps you find the perfect pet to match your lifestyle. Nothing beats winter blues like a warm cuddle from a new best friend.

