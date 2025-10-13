SA grapples with twin health crises: Rising obesity and persistent undernutrition

According to the recent findings from the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS), 57.4% of adults are either overweight or obese. The numbers are especially concerning among women aged 15 and older, with 67.9% falling into this category, and 41% classified as obese. Among men, 38.2% are overweight or obese, marking a significant increase from previous years.

While obesity is a global concern, low-income countries bear the brunt of its impact often facing a dual burden of obesity and undernutrition. Despite South Africa undergoing a nutritional transition over the past three decades, it continues to see households affected by hidden hunger, undernutrition, and rising obesity rates, largely driven by nutrient-poor diets and limited access to healthy food options.

Although South Africa produces enough food through domestic agriculture and imports to feed its population, many families still go to bed hungry. High unemployment rates have forced households to depend heavily on social grants to afford basic food items. As a result, many opt for inexpensive, processed foods with low nutritional value just to simply avoid hunger.

While a significant portion of South Africans face obesity-related health risks, others especially young children continue to suffer from chronic undernutrition.

Why nutrition matters more than ever

Nutrition isn’t just what we eat on our plates, it is about lifelong health, economic resilience and social wellbeing. Unhealthy eating habits are closely linked to a rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. These illnesses not only diminish quality of life and productivity but also place a significant financial strain on families through increased healthcare costs. Additionally, research also shows strong links between diet and mental health. Nutrient-rich diets can reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, while poor nutrition may worsen mental health outcomes, especially in children and adolescents.

While these statistics paint a sobering picture, there is help and we can all make little lifestyle changes while increasing our life span by rethinking what put in our bodies. These can be adapted by anyone no matter their income. We can choose whole foods over ultra-processed foods. Read labels and understand portion sizes to avoid excessive consumption. Support school feeding programs which support the disadvantage and address the undernutrition or by planting your own vegetable gardens in your backyard.

We all have a role to play in promoting healthy living

From government and schools to families and insurers, everyone has a role to play. Whether it is promoting healthy lunchboxes, supporting local farmers, or investing in wellness programs, collective action is key to reversing these trends.

Let us use this National Nutrition and Obesity Week to spark conversations, shift habits, and build a healthier South Africa, one plate at a time.

Article by Dr Avron Urison; Chief Medical Officer at 1Life Insurance