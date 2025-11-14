Easy-living summer garden

Some of the brightest and happiest of summer flowers are also the easiest to grow from seed. They are not shy to germinate, are hardy growers and with just a packet or three of seed you can have an abundant summer flower garden.

For beginners, it is probably best to start small with one of two quick growing varieties until your confidence grows and then the world of flowers is at your fingertips.

Most seed can be sown directly into the ground but can also be germinated in seed trays filled with a damp germination mix.

For in situ sowing, prepare the soil well before sowing. Dig it over and break down soil clumps and rake out sticks and stones. Add compost and turn it into the soil.

Water the bed the night before so that the soil is damp. Seed germinates better in damp soil.

Sow seed at the depth indicated on the seed packet. Very fine seed can be mixed with sand or mealie meal which makes it easier to spread the seed more evenly.

Keep the soil damp during germination which generally takes seven to 10 days.

Water the newly germinated seed with a liquid fertiliser like Margaret Roberts Organic Supercharger.

Where necessary thin out the seedlings to the recommended final spacing between plants.

Nasturtium ‘Lady Bird mix’.

Nasturtiums brighten the garden with their orange, yellow, red or cream flowers. They grow in full sun or semi shade in ordinary garden soil. Both the flowers and the peppery flavoured leaves are edible. Water moderately, when the top 5cm of soil feels dry. The trailing plants can be used as a groundcover or trained up a trellis.

Tip: If compost was added to the soil before sowing there is no need to fertilise as this encourages plants to make leaves at the expense of the flowers.

Alyssum ‘Royal Carpet’.

Alyssum’s tiny honey-scented flowers cover spreading plants which makes them perfect for borders, edgings and rockeries. Plants do best with full sun to partial shade, and in evenly moist soil.

Sow directly and cover the seeds by lightly pressing them into the soil. They should not be sown deeply. Keep the soil evenly moist while germinating and once the seedling are tall enough to handle, thin out to a final spacing of 20cm apart.

Tip: Sow twice a year for almost continuous bloom.

California Poppy ‘Kindergarden’.

California poppies have golden-orange double and semi-double tulip like flowers and soft green fern-like stems and leaves. They flower best in full sun in soil and can grow quite well in poor soil as long as it drains well.

They are drought tolerant once established but still deep watering once a week to thrive during dry periods. Water around the base of the plant and not with overhead sprinklers.

Tips: Sow the seeds thinly and cover with a light layer of soil that must be kept consistently moist while the seed is germinating.

Cosmos ‘Sunsation Mixed’.

Cosmos is a graceful, free flowering plant that attracts butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. It is tolerant of poor soil, heat and humidity, making it an excellent choice if you are looking for an easy to grow “no fuss” annual that will thrive on minimal care.

Tip: Space plants 25m apart in a sunny bed. They don’t need overly fertile soil and actually thrive with neglect.

Zinnia ‘Lucky Day’.

Zinnias give a brilliant show of colour during the hottest months of the year. They don’t need huge amounts of water, and their leathery leaves and sturdy flower heads withstand the blazing sun.

‘Lucky Day ‘Mixed is a Dahlia flowered type Zinnia extra-large flowers on strong sturdy stems. It is a good cut flower.

‘Thumbelina’ is a dwarf zinnia with small, double and semi-double flowers and is good for pots, low beds ad edgings. The semi-double and single 5cm flowers are excellent for pots, low beds and edging from early summer to frost.

Tip: It is better to sow seeds directly into the flowerbed if you want a longer flowering period. Transplanting tends to set the young seedlings back a bit, which reduces the flowering period.

Sunflower ‘Cutflower mixed’.

Sunflowers are “happy” flowers for any full sun position and in soil that drains well.

Dwarf sunflowers like Sunspot or Teddy Bear are generally easier to accommodate in the garden. With deep watering once or twice a week and mulching the sunflowers will become a feature in the garden.

Tip: Sunflower seeds are large and easy to sow directly into the soil. Drop seed into individual holes and cover with soil. Protect the seedbed until the seeds germinate and the seed head has fallen off as the birds will feast on them.

Marigold ‘ Sugar and Spice’.

Marigolds are fuss-free, quick-growing, and cope with the heat. Both French and African marigolds grow easily from seed and like full sun and soil that drains well. Dead heading the spent blooms will extend their flowering. Plants are not heavy feeders and can be fertilised once during summer.

Tip: thin out seedlings once they have true leaves. This can be done by snipping off the unwanted seedlings at soil level with nail scissors. This prevents the remaining seedling from being disturbed.

Tip: Water the soil freely during dry weather but avoid overhead watering

Summer Scatter Pack mix for sun.

Summer Scatter packs are ideal for a meadow-style planting that combines a mix of flowers for an airy, informal look.

There are mixes for sun or shade, dwarf or tall varieties that are especially suited to our hot South African summers. Different varieties bloom at differing times to create a long lasting colour effect. The tall mix contains great cut flower varieties to add some bright colour to the home.

Tip: After scatter sowing, cover the seeds with a thin layer (3mm) of topsoil, sand or potting soil and compact the with the back of a spade or a plank. Once the seeds germinate do not weed! Each flower will reveal itself in time.

Article and images by Alice Coetzee.