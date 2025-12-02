Lifestyle

Simple vegan noodle and tofu bowl with fresh chilli

Tofu brings a boost of plant-based protein and a steady dose of minerals, so you get something nourishing without weighing the dish down.

10 hours ago
Vanessa Papas 1 minute read
You can use whatever veggies you have for this dish, although bok choy, spinach or tenderstem broccoli work well.

Enjoy meat-free Monday with this easy vegan noodle dish made with tofu and crisp greens. Tofu dates back centuries in China, where cooks discovered how to turn soybeans into a soft, mild ingredient that can be used in almost anything. That gentle flavour is what makes it so good in vegan bowls. It absorbs every hint of ginger, garlic and spice, and adds a tender bite that balances the noodles and greens. It is also packed with plant protein, iron, and calcium.

Ingredients

  • Noodles of your choice
  • One block firm tofu
  • Two cloves garlic, sliced
  • One small piece of ginger, grated
  • Three spring onions, chopped
  • Three cups vegetable stock
  • One tablespoon soy sauce
  • A handful of greens, such as bok choy or spinach
  • One fresh chilli, sliced
  • A little oil for frying
  • Fresh herbs like coriander for topping

Method

1. Warm the oil in a pot and cook the garlic, ginger and spring onions until soft. Pour in the vegetable stock and soy sauce and let the broth simmer.
2. In a pan, fry the tofu cubes until they turn golden on the sides. Set them aside.
3. Cook the noodles according to the packet and rinse them lightly so they do not stick.
4. Add the greens to the broth and let them wilt. Place the noodles in bowls and ladle the hot broth over the top.
5. Finish with tofu, chilli and a handful of herbs.

