5 ways to help men cope with mental health challenges

Men often carry their struggles in silence. Knowing how to support him – without pressure or judgment – can make all the difference. Here are five steps to get you started:

Set aside time to check in with one another. Be patient, as it may take some time for him to admit that he is struggling. Listen attentively by moving away from your own experiences and reacting to his opinions and input. If you are currently in therapy, ask him to join one of your sessions as an observer. Seeing you benefit from professional help can put the process in a more positive light, spark interest, and seem less intimidating. Suggest stress-busting activities for both of you, such as restorative yoga or boxing classes (a great way to release anger and frustration). Encourage him to eat well and exercise (preferably outdoors in the morning sun for an instant mood boost), since a healthy body is crucial for a healthy mind. Urge him to spend time with and stay connected to close friends and family. Many studies have shown that stronger social ties lower depression severity and lead to faster recovery. Even social sports like padel or other group activities are proven ways to improve mental health.

Find out more by visiting Medihelp.