2nd suspect arrested after massacre next to Mpumalanga tavern

A 43-year-old man suspected of involvement in the killing of eight people in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, was arrested yesterday, in Mbombela.

During his arrest, police confiscated three pistols without ammunition.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Bongani Patrick Nkosi (39) appeared in the KaBokweni Magistrate’s Court after his arrest on Sunday afternoon, in connection with the Pienaar killings. The matter was postponed to next Tuesday for a formal bail application, and the accused remains in custody.

The shooting occurred next to a tavern on Saturday at about 04:00.

Six people, including a woman, died on the scene, while another woman and a man died in hospital.

Three others remain hospitalised, while one has been discharged.

The victims’ ages range from 19 to 45.

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