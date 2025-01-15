2nd suspect arrested after massacre next to Mpumalanga tavern

A suspect linked to the shooting next to a tavern in Pienaar has been arrested, while another accused appeared in court.

January 15, 2025
Tumelo Waga Dibakwane Less than a minute
The second suspect arrested in connection with the Pienaar killings. Photo: SAPS

A 43-year-old man suspected of involvement in the killing of eight people in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, was arrested yesterday, in Mbombela.

During his arrest, police confiscated three pistols without ammunition.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Bongani Patrick Nkosi (39) appeared in the KaBokweni Magistrate’s Court after his arrest on Sunday afternoon, in connection with the Pienaar killings. The matter was postponed to next Tuesday for a formal bail application, and the accused remains in custody.

The shooting occurred next to a tavern on Saturday at about 04:00.

Six people, including a woman, died on the scene, while another woman and a man died in hospital.

Three others remain hospitalised, while one has been discharged.

The victims’ ages range from 19 to 45.

Read original story on www.citizen.co.za

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
January 15, 2025
Tumelo Waga Dibakwane Less than a minute

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.
Back to top button