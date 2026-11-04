Sebokeng boxer claims top spot in Gauteng youth rankings

A young boxer from Sebokeng has made his mark in the ring after securing a victory that has seen him ranked No. 1 in Gauteng’s 52kg youth division, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Lerato Mofokeng, who represents Tshepong Ironside Boxing Club, defeated Mbulelo Khota on points in a three-round bout at the Golden Gloves boxing event held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on October 29.

The victory was a significant achievement for the young fighter, who impressed spectators with his performance against a tough opponent.

The contest kept the audience on its feet as both boxers put on an entertaining display. However, Mofokeng had to work hard for the win.

According to Jafar Franks, one of the coaches at Tshepong Ironside Boxing Club, the achievement was a proud moment not only for the club and the Tshepong community but also for the wider Sedibeng region.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, Franks said Mofokeng’s victory was no fluke but the result of hard work, discipline and dedication during training.

“As Tshepong Boxing Club, we are proud of what Lerato has achieved, and being ranked No. 1 among Gauteng’s youth is a remarkable achievement for this young boxer.

“This achievement will go a long way and inspire other boxers that anything is possible in life. Lerato demonstrated that background does not matter as long as you want something badly,” said Franks.

Creating opportunities for young boxers

The event formed part of the Golden Gloves Foundation’s Shaya Thursday initiative, a monthly boxing development platform held at Emperors Palace.

Launched in August 2026, the initiative brings amateur and emerging professional boxers together, giving young fighters opportunities to compete, gain experience and showcase their abilities.

The foundation’s programme also aims to provide access to coaching, mentorship and development opportunities, creating a pathway for promising amateur boxers to progress towards professional boxing.

The initiative takes place on the last Thursday of every month.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.