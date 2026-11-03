Sharpeville striker nets winner in Soweto Derby

Sharpeville-born Tshepang Moremi proved once again that he can deliver against Kaizer Chiefs, scoring the winning goal as Orlando Pirates claimed a 2-1 victory in the October 31 Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

A capacity crowd packed into the stadium to witness the fierce rivalry between the two Soweto giants, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Teams enter break level at 1-1

Pirates drew first blood in the 24th minute through Yanela Mbuthuma, but Chiefs hit back six minutes later when Pule Mmodi equalised, leaving the teams level at 1-1 at half-time.

The Buccaneers returned for the second half with renewed attacking intent.

Moremi, the Bafana Bafana forward, made the difference in the 55th minute after finishing a move created by Thapelo Mokobodi to put Pirates ahead.

This soccer star continued to threaten the Chiefs defence and came close to adding another goal when his effort struck the woodwork.

Forward bolsters case for national squad selection

This is not the first time Moremi has found the back of the net against the Glamour Boys. He also scored in Pirates’ 3-1 league victory over Chiefs last season.

His latest performance comes after he recently scored a brace in Pirates’ 3-0 Carling Black Label Cup victory over Milford.

Moremi’s consistent contributions in front of goal could strengthen his case for further opportunities with Bafana Bafana. With the national team preparing for its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against Kenya on November 13, his derby performance may have caught the selectors’ attention.

If he maintains this form, the forward could make a strong case for a place in the final national squad.

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