Hefty sentences for 5 Gauteng cable thieves

A concerted effort by police in Meyerton, Gauteng, law enforcement agencies in collaboration with private partners to combat essential infrastructure-related crimes received a boost when five accused were sentenced recently.

The accused: Tsukutwane Felix Moswebela (25), John Roney Abujalana (20), Modibeidi Ramakoka (24), Phamotse Sekoele (32), and Sello Lereko (26) were each sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure in the Vereeniging Regional Court.

The convicted persons were also slapped with an additional three months’ imprisonment each for contravening the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 by being in the country illegally.

According to Constable Tlaleng Moloi, the spokesperson for the police in Meyerton, their sentences stem from an incident that took place on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 20:06 when tactical response team members from Afri Guard Security, a private security company, and a drone pilot from UDS UAV & Drone Solutions, a company that provides aerial surveillance, received information about a cut cable between Redan and Kookrus.

The team responded, and with the help of a drone, they were able to apprehend the suspects who were in possession of the stolen cable.

A case of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure was then opened and assigned to seasoned detective Warrant Officer Mosia Meshack Taunyana.

The detective worked tirelessly to secure this harsh sentencing of the five accused.

Meyerton station commander Colonel Senzangakhona Christopher Mohale applauded the detective’s hard work and further complimented members of Afri Guard Security and the drone pilot for their outstanding efforts.

“Good community policing partnership is vital in ensuring safer communities,” Mohale concludes.

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