Southern Cape and Central Gauteng golfers head to 2026 Argentine Swing

GolfRSA has selected reigning No. 1-ranked amateur CJ van Wyk and South African Amateur champion Judd Sundelson to represent South Africa in the 2026 Argentine Swing in November, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.



The pair will compete in the Juan Carlos Tailhade Cup at Los Lagartos Country Club from November 5 to 8, followed by the Argentine Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Tortugas Country Club from November 11 to 14.

The annual tour forms part of GolfRSA’s international player development programme, giving South Africa’s leading amateurs the opportunity to compete against strong international fields on two of South America’s championship courses.

Van Wyk, from the Southern Cape, heads to Argentina after another consistent season at the top of the GolfRSA Rankings.

His highlights include victory in the Northern Amateur and a place in the South African team that successfully defended its All Africa Teams Championship title earlier this year.

Sundelson, from Central Gauteng, also joins the team after a strong season.

He won the South African Amateur Championship and was part of the South African team that retained the All Africa Teams Championship title.

South African Golf Association president Peet van Schalkwyk said the two players had earned their selection through their performances during the season.

“CJ has earned his position as the country’s top-ranked amateur through remarkable consistency over an extended period,” Van Schalkwyk said.

“Judd’s victory in the South African Amateur Championship confirmed his ability to perform under pressure in one of our biggest championships.”

GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn said the Argentine Swing forms part of the organisation’s high-performance programme.

“Both events attract world-class fields and demand patience, adaptability and resilience,” Hepburn said.

“Competing on unfamiliar courses against elite international opposition is invaluable for players aspiring to succeed at the highest level of amateur golf.”

South Africa has a strong record in the Juan Carlos Tailhade Cup.

Last year, Johndre Ludick and Charl Barnard finished in the top five after recovering from a difficult opening round, extending South Africa’s run to 11 consecutive top-five finishes in the team competition.



2026 Argentine swing

Juan Carlos Tailhade Cup

November 5 to 8

Los Lagartos Country Club

Argentine Amateur Stroke Play Championship

November 11 to 14

Tortugas Country Club

South African team

CJ van Wyk – Southern Cape

Judd Sundelson – Central Gauteng

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.