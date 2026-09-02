Amanzimtoti to host expanded provincial figure skating event

KZN will open the new figure skating season with a significantly larger field at the South African Figure Skating Association (SAFSA) KZN Inter-Provincial Championships at the Galleria Ice Rink in Amanzimtoti from September 5 to 6, reports South Coast Herald.

The championship has attracted 63 entries from across South Africa, compared to 19 skaters at the KZN Inter-Provincial Championships in 2025.

Two athletes have since withdrawn because of injury, leaving 61 skaters expected to compete. Of the original 63 entries, 26 will be from KZN.

Umkomaas Primary’s Tate Wilson. Photo by Leanne Troskie.

For the provincial committee, the growth gives the province plenty to celebrate as it prepares to welcome skaters, coaches, officials, families and supporters from around the country.

“What I am most looking forward to is welcoming everyone to Durban and celebrating the incredible growth of our skating community,” said Jo Cossavella, chairperson of SAFSA KZN.

“We appreciate the phenomenal support from the other provinces and eagerly look forward to hosting everyone.”

Cossavella attributes much of KZN’s recent progress to a hands-on approach, particularly in helping new skaters and parents understand how the sport works.

“We have focused on fostering a change mindset that we are all in this sport for the same common goal, building a community rooted in strong values and principles and anchored by everyday kindness and compassion,” she said.

Clear communication has also become an important part of how the province operates.

Hosting the first inter-provincial of the season comes with its own demands. The skating season began on July 1, and KZN has had to prepare for the championship while accommodating rule changes and the requirements that follow.

For Cossavella, athlete safety remains central to the planning.

“With the Durban weather, the safety of our athletes and providing the best possible ice are our top priorities. It also provides our new skaters with invaluable opportunities and competition experience to prepare them for the other inter-provincial championships on big ice,” she said.

The increase in participation is being supported by development beyond the competition itself. Cossavella said initiatives such as the Skating Enterprises Development Programme are helping club skaters transition into competitive skating. KZN’s trial judge programme is also progressing, with two trial judges expected to be put forward for promotion after the Cape Inter-Provincial Championship.

Calyce Scheepers from Atholl Heights Primary. Photo by Leanne Troskie.

The province has set further development goals for the next 12 months. These include developing coaches, training two additional trial judges and technical specialists, increasing the number of teaching assistants by two, and working towards establishing a third SAFSA figure skating club.

KZN also wants to grow its sustainability initiative involving recycled soft toys, while continuing work on its provincial constitution, bylaws, membership records, and sponsorship.

Cossavella refers to the Zulu proverb “Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu”, translated as “A person is a person through other people”, as an expression of the approach KZN wants to carry into the new season.

“That is the core expression of Ubuntu, emphasising that our humanity, strength and community are realised through our connections, compassion and mutual respect for one another.”

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