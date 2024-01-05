Load-shedding outlook for the weekend

After stage 3 load-shedding is implemented this afternoon, the stages will alternate between 1 and 2 and be suspended during the day on Sunday.

January 5, 2024
Caxton Reporter Less than a minute
Image for illustration purposes only.

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 tomorrow.

Thereafter, the following load-shedding schedule will apply:

  • Tomorrow: Stage 1 from 05:00 to 16:00
  • Tomorrow: Stage 2 from 16:00 to 05:00 on Sunday
  • Sunday: Suspended from 05:00 to 16:00
  • Sunday: Stage 1 from 16:00 to 05:00 on Monday

The lower stages of load-shedding are a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand.

Eskom will announce the outlook for the week ahead on Sunday and will communicate any changes.

Read original story on www.citizen.co.za

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
January 5, 2024
Caxton Reporter Less than a minute

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Ally Cooper

Passionate storyteller with over 30 years’ experience as a journalist, editor, proofreader, content creator, social media manager and public relations and media liaison specialist.
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