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Caxton Reporter Less than a minute

Load-shedding outlook for the weekend

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 tomorrow.

Thereafter, the following load-shedding schedule will apply:

Tomorrow: Stage 1 from 05:00 to 16:00

Tomorrow: Stage 2 from 16:00 to 05:00 on Sunday

Sunday: Suspended from 05:00 to 16:00

Sunday: Stage 1 from 16:00 to 05:00 on Monday

The lower stages of load-shedding are a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand.

Eskom will announce the outlook for the week ahead on Sunday and will communicate any changes.

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