Ballito teen cyclists shine at national cup

Ballito’s young mountain bikers delivered a commanding performance at the SA National XCC/XCO Cup Series #2, held at Thaba Trails in Johannesburg over the weekend, reports North Coast Courier.

Staged from April 25 to 27 within the Klipriviersburg Nature Reserve, the event also formed part of the Junior World Series and UCI Continental Series, where local riders amassed an impressive medal haul across multiple age categories.

Junior riders Joshua Paul (17) and Madison Bateson (16) were the standout performers, dominating the men’s and women’s XCC (cross-country short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races.

Josh Paul claimed back-to-back gold medals at the SA National XCC/XCO Cup Series #2 in Johannesburg. Photo: Karen Mackridge

The pair shared three gold medals and one silver between them.

Joshua’s results marked a strong turnaround after a frustrating spell in Namibia earlier this month, where mechanical problems marred his performances.

“I’m happy with my performance. The last two races were tough, but everything came together this weekend,” he said.

Madison continued her excellent form and was pleased with her performances, particularly after adapting to contrasting course profiles.

Cameron Mackridge navigating the course at Thaba Trails. Photo: Karen Mackridge

“The XCC was a good test on a flat course that didn’t quite suit me, while the XCO suited me much better.

Taking first and second is a great way to end this racing series,” she said.

Also competing in the junior ranks, Cody Maidman (16) claimed bronze in the XCO event and followed up with a sixth-place finish in the XCC.

Errin Mackridge enjoying the final part of her ride. Photo: Karen Mackridge

In the elite women’s U23 category, Errin Mackridge (19) continued her strong season, securing third place in the XCC and second in the XCO.

“It was a great weekend for Drivetrain Academy,” said Errin.

“The course was slick from the rain and morning dew, but I still had tons of fun.”

Elite men’s rider Daniel van der Watt recorded 15th place in the XCC and eighth in the XCO, while junior Cameron Mackridge (16) finished fifth in the short track and eighth in the Olympic distance.

Young brothers Remy (9) and Max Groger (11) also impressed, racing in the nipper boys (8-10) and sprog boys (11-12) categories. Remy claimed gold, while Max placed seventh in their XCO races. Both riders went on to compete in Monday’s enduro race, where Remy again took gold and Max finished fifth despite suffering a puncture.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.