Video: George doctor conquers punishing multi-day desert challenge

A local anaesthetist and mother of two, Gwen Hobson, has returned home after completing the gruelling Marathon des Sables 2026, widely regarded as one of the toughest foot races in the world, reports the George Herald.



The iconic event stretches roughly 250km to 270km over six days across the unforgiving Sahara Desert, and the competitors are required to be fully self-supported, carrying their own food and gear while facing extreme heat and challenging terrain.What makes Hobson’s achievement particularly remarkable is that this was her first attempt at the Marathon des Sables.

She finished as the first South African woman in the 2026 event and was the second South African overall to complete the race, out of just six entrants from the country.

Hobson placed 47th in the women’s field and secured fifth place in her age category. She was also the only athlete from George.

Behind her preparation was local coach Colleen Brown, known in local running circles as a formidable ultra-trail athlete and mountain guide.

Hobson’s running journey began at school, but she shifted her focus fully to trail running over the last seven years, competing in events such as the Mountain Ultra Trail.

Gwen Hobson at her home in George. Photo: Jeff Ayliffe

Despite her growing list of achievements, she still has her sights set on completing a 100-miler in the near future.Her journey to the Sahara was sparked when, in her 20s, a colleague who had completed the race inspired her with stories of the extreme endurance challenge. That seed of ambition stayed with her, eventually becoming a reality.

Beyond the physical feat, Hobson used her journey to create awareness about mental health.

Through her participation, she supported the X The Stress virtual challenge, encouraging others to stay active and set personal goals. The proceeds benefit the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

With a big passion for stage races, we are bound to see Hobson out on the trails again soon, but for now she’s taking a well-deserved break … until she tackles her first ‘miler’.

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