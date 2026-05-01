Gauteng athlete qualifies for world U20 champs

Leendert Koekemoer sealed his spot for the World Athletics Junior Championships in emphatic style at the inaugural SuperSport Simbine Classic Continental Tour Silver meeting at Pilditch Stadium on Tuesday, reports the Boksburg Advertiser.

The University of Johannesburg athlete dipped under 45 seconds in the 400m for the first time in his career, clocking a blistering 44.94 to win his race.

Running in the pre-programme of this prestigious event hosted by the country’s fastest man over 100m, Akani Simbine, Koekemoer set an already buzzing stadium alight, shaving 0.09 off his own national U20 record of 45.03 to become the first South African junior to break the 45-second barrier.



“I don’t think it’s gone to my head, but I feel very good,” he said.

“The race was good, the conditions were perfect. I felt strong from the start and just executed.”



Despite leaving it late after missing both the national junior and senior championships due to injury, Koekemoer never lost belief in his ability to qualify for the global showpiece in the USA in August.



“The World Juniors is something I’ve been working towards for the past few years. The plan coming into this race was to qualify, and I got it right.”

The Brakpan resident trained under Lindi du Plessis at Boksburg before switching to Lyle Wentzel when he joined UJ at the beginning of the year, where he trains alongside reigning world U20 400m champion Udeme Okon.

The World Athletics champs bronze medallist now has his sights set on keeping the one-lap title in South African hands when he toes the line at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field – following in the footsteps of Okon and Benonian Lythe Pillay, who won the title in 2022.

“The target is gold,” he said. “I’m very fit at the moment, and I think at the world juniors I’m going to shock a lot of people.”



Before turning his attention to Eugene, Koekemoer’s immediate focus is on the World Athletics Relays Championships in Gaborone this weekend, where he will form part of a formidable South African men’s 4x400m squad.

The team – featuring Wayde van Niekerk, Pillay, Zakithi Nene, Okon and Gardeo Isaacs – will be aiming to defend the title they won in Guangzhou, China, last year.

“We won’t disappoint. We’re going there to do our best and make the country proud.”

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