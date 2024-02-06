Mother, child burnt to death in Pietermaritzburg

Investigations are underway after a 28-year-old mother and her three-year-old kid were killed over the weekend.

Lethiwe Makhanya 1 minute read
Police in Plessislaer, Pietermaritzburg, are investigating two cases of murder and arson after a mother and her three-year-old child were burnt to death.

The incident took place in the KwaPata area on Saturday night.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala says the mother (28) and the child, who are both from the Willowfontein area, had visited the father of the child when the incident happened.

The child died on the scene and the mother was taken to Mbalenhle Clinic with severe burn wounds – she later died. The father of the child was also burnt and was taken to Harry Gwala Hospital.

“It is still unclear what might have led to the burning of the house. The matter is still under investigation. Two cases of murder and one case of arson have been opened. No one has been arrested,” he adds.

