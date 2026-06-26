Doping tribunal explains why Springbok prop received 18-month ban

The tribunal that handed Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye an 18-month doping ban found he genuinely relied on the Lions’ medical system, but ruled that it didn’t remove his personal responsibility under anti-doping regulations. The three-Test Springbok was suspended until 13 November 2027 after being found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation. A 44-page written […]

The tribunal that handed Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye an 18-month doping ban found he genuinely relied on the Lions’ medical system, but ruled this did not remove his personal responsibility under anti-doping regulations.

The three-test Springbok was suspended until November 13, 2027, after being found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation.

A 44-page written ruling, released after the hearing, reveals former Lions team doctor Rob Collins declined to testify in Ntlabakanye’s defence after receiving legal advice.

ASENATHI: Doc said ‘shap, all good’ to prescribed meds

Collins’ role

The Independent Doping Tribunal described Collins as ‘central to the medical process’, adding that his actions, or omissions, were critical in the chain of events that led to the anti-doping violation.

However, the panel said Collins’ absence from the hearing limited the direct evidence about what checks he performed on the medication prescribed to Ntlabakanye.

The tribunal accepted that Ntlabakanye relied on Collins and the Lions’ medical staff, but ruled his reliance fell short of the ‘utmost caution’ required under anti-doping rules.

It therefore found that while the prop was not guilty of significant fault or negligence, his conduct amounted to reckless disregard.

Ntlabakanye’s defence

According to the ruling, Ntlabakanye’s defence was that the prohibited substances entered his body through the Lions’ medical system rather than through any private or self-directed use.

He told the tribunal he had been referred to specialist Dr Bhana through the Lions, returned with the prescribed medication to Collins for approval, and was told everything was ‘all good’ or ‘shap’.

From there, the medication was managed by the Lions’ medical department. Ntlabakanye said administrative assistant Alicea van Niekerk issued him with his medication each week, while either Collins or Dr Genis administered his weekly Mounjaro injection for weight loss.

ALSO: Saids hits back at UK media doping claims

The prop said he did not know the names of the medication because he trusted the Lions’ medical staff had checked that everything complied with anti-doping regulations.

Athletes remain responsible

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport argued that, regardless of any shortcomings in the Lions’ medical processes, athletes ultimately remain responsible for ensuring no prohibited substance enters their bodies.

The organisation also argued that Ntlabakanye, as an elite professional player with anti-doping education, should have independently verified the medication rather than relying solely on assurances that everything was ‘all good’.

The post Trust cost Asenathi in doping case appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.