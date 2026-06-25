Mpumalanga soccer player keeps ball airborne for 5 hours

Meshack ‘Bra Mish’ Masuku (58) successfully completed a 20km endurance challenge by walking while freestyling soccer moves. The aim was to keep the ball on his feet without letting it touch the ground, reports Mpumalanga News.

Masuku from Mpumalanga took on the five-hour challenge, walking from the Ditsong Willem Prinsloo Museum to the Solomon Mahlangu Interchange along the R104 Old Bronkhorstspruit Road in Pretoria, on June 14.

This record breaking challenge follows Masuku’s first effort in December 2025, when he took to the R40 in Mbombela and freestyled for 7.5km.

The Marite-born amateur soccer player said that conditions were challenging, with passing trucks causing gusty winds.

Despite this, he drew on his discipline, determination and endurance to complete the full 20km route within the planned five-hour period.

From a young age Masuku wanted to be a soccer star. Having never fulfilled his dream of becoming a famous player, he decided to pursue this endeavour to build a name for himself.

The mastermind behind this initiative is Dominic Hlophe, a local artist known as Dominic the Poet who was inspired by Masuku’s story.

This 20km challenge marked the launch of the Glidekick Football Association, founded by Hlophe.

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